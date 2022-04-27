Skip to main content
Embiid Calls Himself Out for Bad Defensive Showing vs. Raptors

Embiid Calls Himself Out for Bad Defensive Showing vs. Raptors

The Philadelphia 76ers went into Monday night's Game 5 matchup against the Toronto Raptors, hoping to close out their first-round series so they could get ready for the next round. However, the Raptors aren't going to make it easy for Philly.

After avoiding a sweep last weekend by stealing Game 4, the Raptors entered South Philly with a chip on their shoulder on Monday night.

Meanwhile, the Sixers lacked the juice and energy to avoid a second-straight loss.

In Doc Rivers' eyes, the Raptors got everything they wanted on the offensive end. And it's hard to argue with that sentiment considering Toronto drained over 50-percent of their shots from the field in four quarters.

"They got everything they wanted," said Rivers. "Not only did they get it, they used 23 seconds dang near every possession, they turned the game into a slow-paced slugfest, but whenever they could run, they did run, so they got both. They beat us in transition, when they didn’t have transition they backed it out, used the clock, got the iso they wanted, and scored on us."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Defensively, the Sixers looked out of sync. Typically, they can rely on their big man Joel Embiid to substantially impact that side of the ball, but the five-time All-Star admitted after the game that it was far from his best defensive effort.

In fact, Embiid simply claimed he was "terrible" on defense.

"I was terrible defensively today," said Embiid. "Especially in that third quarter, so there is really no explanation, I guess. I need to play with more energy and move my feet better, but I just have to be better."

The Sixers fell short to the Raptors with a disappointing 103-88 loss. Now, they'll have to head back to Toronto to face the Raptors for a Game 6. A win for the Sixers would allow them to advance to the next round to face the Miami Heat. 

However, a third-straight loss for Philadelphia would cause the Sixers to face the Raptors for Game 7 at home on Saturday night.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.

USATSI_18111842_168388689_lowres
News

Sixers' Recent Loss to Raptors Increases Concerning Doc Rivers Stat

By Justin Grasso3 hours ago
USATSI_17992775_168388689_lowres
News

NBA Playoffs: Celtics, Heat Become First Two Teams to Advance

By Justin Grasso5 hours ago
USATSI_18154192_168388689_lowres
News

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Toronto Raptors Game 6 Date and Start Time

By Justin GrassoApr 26, 2022
USATSI_18154201_168388689_lowres
News

Doc Rivers Credits Raptors for Being 'Tougher Team' in Game 5

By Justin GrassoApr 26, 2022
USATSI_18153657_168388689_lowres
News

Raptors Live to See Another Game After Taking Down Sixers in Game 5

By Justin GrassoApr 26, 2022
USATSI_18123116_168388689_lowres (2)
News

76ers vs. Raptors: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds for Game 5

By Justin GrassoApr 25, 2022
USATSI_18150430_168388689_lowres (1)
News

Doc Rivers Highlights Part of Joel Embiid's Game His Injury Will Affect

By Justin GrassoApr 25, 2022
USATSI_18138744_168388689_lowres
News

Joel Embiid's Playing Status vs. Raptors for Game 5

By Justin GrassoApr 25, 2022