Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid has dealt with his unfair share of injuries throughout his career. After battling numerous significant setbacks early on in his NBA career, Embiid looked to turn things around last season.

With a brand new offseason approach and off-court regimen to help keep his body right, Embiid hoped he could change the narrative about his health last year. Unfortunately, he still suffered several injuries, which limited him throughout the regular season and the playoffs.

While Embiid couldn't shift the narrative completely last season, he had a successful year in terms of health this season. After wrapping up the regular season with 68 games played, Embiid surpassed his previous career-high.

Fortunately for the Sixers, Embiid was fully healthy going into the playoffs. While he got slightly banged up through the first couple of games, nothing took him off the floor when his team needed him available.

On Wednesday night, the Sixers paid a visit to Toronto to face the Raptors for Game 3. During the matchup, the big man was spotted favoring his right wrist. It was unclear what happened at the time, but Embiid addressed his apparent injury following his game-winning shot against the Raptors in overtime.

“I don’t know exactly what happened," Embiid admitted. "I just started feeling pain. I think I might’ve twisted it, so we’re gonna see what’s going on tomorrow."

Embiid added that there is "no chance" he'll miss time moving forward due to his recent minor setback. Just as he's done all year long, Embiid will push through any minor setback in order to elevate his team's chances of winning.

As Philadelphia is one victory away from advancing to the second round of the playoffs, the five-time All-Star has plans to punch his ticket to the next round as he made it clear he's going to try and do what it takes to complete the sweep.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.