Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons Have Problems? Sixers Co-Owner Calls BS

The Philadelphia 76ers 2019-2020 season has been like a reality show without all of the cameras. With all of the drama and rumors coming out of the organization, many media outlets around the country decided to pick up on it and add fuel to the fire.

Last year, the drama surrounded Markelle Fultz and Jimmy Butler. This year, it has surrounded Brett Brown and the two All-Star's, Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons. From the outside looking in, many believed Embiid and Simmons didn't have much of a friendship going on. And while that may be true, it doesn't mean they don't get along.

Rumors of them both being jealous of each other started floating around. One apparently wanted to be more popular than the other. Once that narrative got out there, many bought into it. It became such a big story to the point that Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons had to spend their entire All-Star weekend proving to the media they like each other.

With the two All-Star's currently off the court and nursing injuries, the talks about their locker room drama have simmered down a bit. Therefore, the two of them have gotten a break from fielding questions about one another.

But just because Simmons and Embiid aren't available to talk about their rumored issues, doesn't mean everybody is done asking questions about it entirely. Recently, Sixers' head coach Brett Brown touched on the topic, and he not only debunked the rumors about those two -- but he also doubled-down and claimed they would win a championship together the other day.

And most recently, Sixers' Co-Owner Michael Rubin was asked about it while at the Sloan Sports Analytics Conference in Boston. To no surprise, Rubin called whatever concerns about the Embiid-Simmons duo that are still out there nonsense, essentially dubbing what Embiid said in Chicago during the All-Star break.

"Any noise about their relationship not being good is bull**it," Rubin said on Friday. Some owners might not have a good grasp on everything that goes on, on and off the court. For Rubin, though, he spends a lot of time with Sixers players -- specifically with Embiid and Simmons. In this case, you would have to believe that Rubin knows what he's talking about.

