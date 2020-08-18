SI.com
All76ers
HomeNews
Search

Joel Embiid, Brett Brown Address 76ers' Turnover Issues

Justin Grasso

After defeating the Boston Celtics three out of four times in the regular season this year, the Philadelphia 76ers met with their rivals for Game 1 of the first round of the Eastern Conference Playoffs on Monday.

Unfortunately for Philly, their regular-season success didn't translate as well in the postseason. Without Ben Simmons, the Sixers knew they were going to take a hit defensively. And offensively, they struggled to make up for it.

Right out of the gate, the Sixers struggled to take care of the ball on offense. And by the time the team went into the locker room at the half, the 76ers had coughed the ball up 13 times. In comparison to Boston's four turnovers at half, it was clear which team was gaining a significant benefit for the other's mistakes.

In the end, the 76ers turned the ball over 18 times, which the Celtics turned into 21 total points. While the Sixers' constant self-inflicting wounds was a major factor as to why they lost -- at least Philly knows what they have to correct heading into Game 2.

"We know what we have to fix," said Sixers center, Joel Embiid. "[There were] too many turnovers. Starting with me, I got to take care of the ball. They had too many offensive rebounds. Looking at the game, we only lost by six points. We had a lot of turnovers, and they had a lot of second opportunities, so we've got to fix that." 

So what do the Sixers intend to do in order to fix their mistakes? "I think that there's no doubt we want to give [Joel Embiid] the ball in different floor spots," Sixers head coach Brett Brown explained on Monday following the loss. "It doesn't always have to be bully-ball at the nail where it's just a fistfight, and everything gets stuck in the mud."

"It can be at a nail, it can be pick and roll, it can be putting Alec Burks and Joel Embiid in a two-man game and getting him out of a roll," Brown continued. "Overplaying the volume of smash mouth, bully-ball, post-up -- to do it all the time comes with some level of punishment if you're not careful. I look forward to going back and seeing our post passing, passing out of the post, and I think we can improve a lot in that area."

Falling behind one game isn't the end of the world for the Sixers. After all, that's how they started last year's playoffs in the first round against the Brooklyn Nets. Whether they can resolve the turnover issues or not in Game 2 will be found out soon enough, but at least Brown, Embiid, and the Sixers understand what the problems are. 

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him Twitter: @JGrasso_

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Gordon Hayward Suffers Injury, Receives MRI

Boston Celtics' Gordon Hayward left Game 1 against the Philadelphia 76ers with an injury on Monday night.

Justin Grasso

Celtics Credit 76ers' Physicality After Game 1

After defeating the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 1, the Boston Celtics couldn't help but credit the Sixers for their physicality after the matchup.

Justin Grasso

Brett Brown Weighs in on Matisse Thybulle's Playoff Debut

Philadelphia 76ers rookie Matisse Thybulle made his NBA Playoff debut on Monday. How did he do in the eyes of Brett Brown?

Justin Grasso

Sixers' Sloppy Game 1 Performance vs. Celtics Results in Defeat

On Monday, the Sixers and the Celtics faced off for Game 1 of the first-round in the NBA Playoffs. After a sloppy performance, Philly fell to Boston 109-101.

Justin Grasso

Joel Embiid is in a Great Place Ahead of Game 1 vs. Celtics

Philadelphia 76ers head coach Brett Brown talked about Joel Embiid during his pregame press conference ahead of Game 1 versus the Boston Celtics.

Justin Grasso

Philadelphia 76ers' 2020 NBA Draft Picks are set

The NBA Draft Lottery hasn't approached yet, but that won't matter for the Philadelphia 76ers as they are all set for the 2020 NBA Draft.

Justin Grasso

76ers vs. Celtics: How to Watch, Live Stream, & Odds for Game 1

The Philadelphia 76ers and the Boston Celtics will meet for Game 1 of the 2020 NBA Playoffs on Monday. Plan on tuning in? Here's everything you need to know!

Justin Grasso

Can Joel Embiid Lead Ben Simmons-Less Sixers Past Celtics?

The Philadelphia 76ers will take on the Boston Celtics in what SI's Chris Mannix considers to be one of the most unpredictable playoff races in history.

Justin Grasso

76ers Unveil Company Plan to Fight Systemic Racism

Harris Blitzer Sports and Entertainment, the Managing Group of the Philadelphia 76ers, announced the company's new plan to fight systemic racism.

Justin Grasso

Outside Opinions Don't Matter Much to Tobias Harris and 76ers

When it comes to opinions coming from outside of the Philadelphia 76ers' locker room, Tobias Harris isn't too concerned heading into the first round of the playoffs.

Justin Grasso