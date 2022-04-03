Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid is set to play in Sunday night's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers after being listed as questionable due to ankle soreness.

This season, Joel Embiid's on track to be healthier than ever. Back in 2018-2019, Embiid played in 64 games during the regular season, which was his season-high through his first five seasons with the Sixers' organization.

Over the next two years, Embiid appeared in just 51 games in each season. Last year, during a condensed 72-game season, Embiid's lack of availability was likely the driving factor that hurt his chances of becoming the NBA's Most Valuable Player.

In an attempt to change the narrative surrounding him and his health, Embiid has changed his offseason and in-season regimen to take better care of his body to ensure he's healthy and available for his teams at all times.

With the 2021-2022 regular season winding down, Embiid's hard work has paid off. After appearing in Saturday's game against the Charlotte Hornets, Embiid tied his career-high of 64 games played during the regular season. This year, he'll exceed that number as he avoided any long-term injuries throughout the year.

Outside of a battle with COVID-19, which kept him off the floor for nine-straight games earlier in the year, Embiid avoided missing consecutive matchups. And in the three games he missed since his battle with COVID-19, Embiid sat due to rest rather than injury.

Since his multi-game absence back in November, Embiid appeared in 52 of 55 games. The Sixers will need Embiid to be healthy and refreshed with the playoffs approaching. Therefore, any minor setback will result in the Sixers taking extra caution.

Fortunately for the Sixers, Embiid's ankle won't prevent him from playing on Sunday.

