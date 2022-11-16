Joel Embiid Explains 76ers' Recent Defensive Success

Going into the 2022-2023 NBA season, Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers stressed they wanted to become the NBA’s best defensive team. As the Sixers believe their offense is only as good as what their defense puts on display, success on the defensive end of the ball is the only way for the Sixers to unlock their best selves.

The Sixers struggled defensively through the first couple of weeks, especially in transition. Members of the team cited a lack of effort and communication as a reason the Sixers struggled so much to get stops through the first handful of games.

Not to mention, the team’s defensive leader Joel Embiid wasn’t looking like the best version of himself when protecting the rim. Lately, that’s changed, however. With Embiid back on the floor after battling numerous setbacks throughout the start of the season, the Sixers’ defense has seen a significant boost.

After a win against the Utah Jazz on Sunday night at home, the Sixers currently rank in the top five when it comes to defensive rating, trailing only the Cleveland Cavaliers, Phoenix Suns, Los Angeles Clippers, and the Milwaukee Bucks.

“[It]] started with me just being more impactful than I was the first three or four games,” Embiid said regarding his team’s defensive success as of late. “Getting back to myself, protecting the rim first of all, and making sure no one actually drives in there.”

Embiid’s rim protection has shined bright as of late. Going into last weekend’s back-to-back slate, Embiid averaged 1.1 blocks per game. Between Saturday’s matchup against the Atlanta Hawks and Sunday’s game against the Jazz, Embiid totaled nine blocks.

While better effort certainly plays into Embiid’s jump in success on defense lately, the big man claims that a change in the scheme has helped not only himself but the team’s defensive success recently.

“I think the schemes, we kind of settled on what we’re trying to do,” Embiid explained. “I think at the beginning, we went away from what worked in the past, especially with me on the floor switching everything. I can do it, but that’s not my best attribute. I can guard guards and chase them all over the place, but then again, I’m 6’10”. I should be in the paint, blocking shots and protecting the rim. That’s what I’m good at, and that’s what we’ve been doing lately.”

With Sixers guard James Harden out of the lineup due to a tendon strain, the Sixers have prioritized more defensive lineups. Over the last couple of games, the Sixers have implemented their best perimeter defender Matisse Thybulle in the starting lineup. When they don’t go with Thybulle, the two-way standout De’Anthony Melton gets the nod to go. The presence of those two surely helps the Sixers on defense, as that’s the end of the floor where they tend to shine.

Embiid and the Sixers have to maintain their success on the defensive end in order to keep the ball rolling. While the last couple of showings were a solid example of what the Sixers could be when their defense is clicking, there is still a long way to go before Philadelphia is a finished product.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.