When the Philadelphia 76ers wrapped up their Sunday night season finale against the Detroit Pistons last weekend, the team knew that a small break was coming.

Considering the Sixers were coming off of a back-to-back set of games, they got Monday off as they could use a rest day.

After that, it was go time for Philly. On Tuesday, the Sixers returned to the practice facility to prepare for their first-round series against the Toronto Raptors.

Despite having the week off from games, Sixers head coach Doc Rivers made it clear that they would practice every day leading up to Game 1 on Saturday.

Thursday's practice session was an intense one. From outside of the gym, you could hear that there was a spirited scrimmage underway.

After the Sixers wrapped up their second-to-last practice before the playoffs officially begin, Sixers center Joel Embiid revealed that he's been vocally challenging his teammates to be better now that the postseason is officially here.

Turning Talking Trash Into Motivation

When Embiid first entered the NBA, he was a notorious trash talker. While the big man doesn't talk nearly as much trash on the court as he used to, the five-time All-Star has been chirping on the court throughout the week as a motivational tactic.

"I’m still gonna be myself," said Embiid on Thursday. "You know, I’m gonna challenge guys, I’m gonna get on them. I’m gonna push them. That’s the way I want people to treat me. These guys understand it. They understand that it’s not personal."

While Embiid acknowledged that at the moment, his teammates might get fired up by his trash-talking, he knows that the guys the Sixers have around him will know how to use that frustration as a way to be better on the court.

"Today, we had a pretty good practice and we were getting on each other," Embiid explained. "If Tobias talks, he’ll tell you; I was locking his a** up. I was just talking to him and letting him know. He was getting mad, but he knows it’s not personal. I want him to be better and I want all of them to be better. That’s the only way I know. Like I always said, I’m not here to worry about people’s feelings. I want to win. To be able to win, I need everybody and I need to challenge them.”

The Sixers will find out soon enough if Embiid's plan will work. On Saturday, the Raptors will pay a visit to South Philly for Game 1 of the possible seven-game series.

