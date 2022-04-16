Joel Embiid Offers Health Update Ahead of NBA Playoffs

When it came to injuries and illnesses, Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid has had a hard time catching a break in the past.

Ever since he joined the Sixers, Embiid has battled through countless injuries throughout the years.

Just last season, Embiid entered the NBA playoffs after missing 21 regular-season games throughout the year due to several setbacks.

As the big man hoped to be fully healthy for the playoff run, he suffered an unfortunate knee injury during the first round of the playoffs.

After getting diagnosed with a torn meniscus, Embiid missed the following matchup as the Sixers defeated the Wizards once and for all in Game 5. Although he was injured, Embiid played in the final seven games of Philly's playoff run.

Considering he had a hard time staying healthy last year, Embiid made it a priority to turn his health around in a positive direction this season. So far, he's been successful.

With the regular season in the rearview, Philly's big man finished the 2021-2022 NBA season by playing in 68 games, marking a career-high for Embiid. Outside of a nine-game absence due to a case of COVID-19, Embiid didn't miss consecutive games during the year.

On Thursday, ahead of the Sixers' Game 1 matchup against the Toronto Raptors, Embiid offered an update on how he's feeling physically as the playoffs approach.

“I wouldn’t say [I’m fully healthy], but I’m right there," he said. "It feels good. In the past few years and even last year, something happened, but it feels good. I’m excited to go out there and try to compete. We got a tough series ahead of us.”

As long as Embiid can stay healthy, the Sixers have a shot at making a long postseason run. First, they'll have to get through a tough series against the Raptors, though.

"One game at a time, one round at a time," Embiid stated earlier this week. "Like I’ve been saying all season, if everybody plays the way we’re supposed to play, I think we gotta pretty good chance.”

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.