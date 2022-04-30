The Philadelphia 76ers and the Toronto Raptors met on Thursday night in Toronto for the sixth time. Although the Sixers had an opportunity to put the Raptors away with a sweep last weekend as they possessed a 3-0 lead going into Game 4, Toronto kept the series alive with an eight-point victory.

Then when the two teams met this past Monday night for Game 5, the Raptors dominated and picked up a 15-point win against the Sixers to get the series to 3-2.

The first half of Game 6 was a close one. In the second half, the 76ers turned it around and did all they could to ensure they'd move on without going back to Philadelphia to participate in a Game 7.

As the Sixers had a significant double-digit lead late in the game, Doc Rivers didn't want to take any risks. Therefore, his star center Joel Embiid remained in the game. Unfortunately, that decision proved to be a risky one as Embiid suffered an injury.

After taking an elbow to the face from Raptors big man Pascal Siakam, Embiid was clearly in pain. At the time, the injury didn't seem too serious as Embiid remained in good spirits when the matchup eventually concluded with a Sixers victory.

Embiid met with Siakam after the game and shared words with him, which indicated there were no hard feelings between the two competitors. Then, Embiid did a postgame interview with the NBA TV crew and joked that Siakam's elbow might've broken his face.

"I think he broke my face," said Embiid, a comment that was met with laughs. "I'm serious, I think he might've broken my face, but it's all good. It's the playoffs."

As it turns out, Embiid was indeed serious. Roughly 24 hours after the Sixers eliminated the Raptors, Embiid was diagnosed with a right orbital fracture and a mild concussion.

Due to the concussion, Embiid is forced to sit out for at least five days. But since the fracture is in play as well, there is a high chance Embiid will miss more than just five days worth of practices and games.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.