Embiid Questionable for Sixers vs. Knicks Matchup on Tuesday

In two of the first three games of the 2021-2022 NBA season, Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid has been listed as questionable due to knee soreness. Although Embiid has battled through multiple knee injuries throughout the course of last season, his latest setback isn't at all related to last year's issues.

During the Sixers' regular-season opener against the New Orleans Pelicans, Embiid made contact with a member of the Pelicans and was kneed in the kneecap. Although he was spotted grabbing at his knee early on in the game, the big man finished the night with 22 points in 26 minutes in the victory over New Orleans.

Leading up to Friday night's game against the Brooklyn Nets, the big man was questionable due to knee soreness. After going through a morning shootaround and pregame warmups, the Sixers activated Embiid shortly before tip-off.

The star center checked in for 30 minutes in the loss against the Nets. Following the game, Embiid mentioned he was fine but also revealed that the pain wasn't going away just yet. "It happened last game," Embiid revealed. "I got kneed right into it. So, it's been sore -- extremely sore. But I think I'll be alright."

The soreness never went away from Embiid after getting Saturday off. Going into Sunday night's road game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Embiid was once again questionable. After undergoing pregame warmups, he was once again cleared for action. Playing in 33 minutes, Embiid helped the Sixers pick up win No. 2 of the year.

Now, his status is once again up in the air on Tuesday. As the Sixers flew back east, they are set to take on the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Embiid, who continues to deal with knee soreness, is once again questionable for the matchup. Recent history says there's a good chance he'll play -- but his status likely won't be determined until he goes through morning shootaround and pregame warmups.

