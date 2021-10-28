Embiid, Milton Participated in Shootaround Prior to Pistons Game

Skip to main content
    • October 28, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsSI.COM
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Joel Embiid, Shake Milton Participated in Shootaround Prior to Pistons Matchup
    Publish date:

    Joel Embiid, Shake Milton Participated in Shootaround Prior to Pistons Matchup

    Author:

    The Sixers will be shorthanded no matter what on Thursday night as they host the Detroit Pistons. As Ben Simmons remains away from the team on game nights due to personal reasons, the three-time All-Star has already been ruled out versus Detroit.

    In addition to Simmons, the Sixers might also face the Pistons without the veteran guard Shake Milton and their All-Star center Joel Embiid. A few weeks ago, Milton went down with an ankle injury during training camp. After getting diagnosed with an ankle sprain, Milton was ruled out for the next two preseason games.

    Unfortunately, his setback kept him out of regular-season matchups as well. Shake Milton was out of the Sixers ' lineup for the first four games of the 2021-2022 NBA season. Prior to Tuesday's game against the New York Knicks, Doc Rivers offered an update on the veteran guard.

    Read More

    "I always go by (the medical staff)," said Rivers. "They didn't say anything to me. So that means he's not ready yet. They tell you when he's ready and when he's close, and no one's even broached the subject. But he clearly is moving better. So I keep saying it can't be far away."

    Rivers might be right. As of Thursday morning, Milton was upgraded to questionable, heading into Thursday night's game. And according to Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer, Milton was a full participant in Thursday morning's shootaround.

    Along with Milton, Sixers center Joel Embiid was also considered a full participant during Thursday's shootaround. Embiid, who's been dealing with knee soreness, has been questionable for every matchup ever since the Sixers defeated the Pelicans.

    However, he played in every game. While many assumed that Embiid might take the night off on Thursday based on how he looked during Tuesday's game, it seems the Sixers center is trending more towards playing on Thursday. For now, though, his status remains up in the air.

    Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.

    USATSI_12102220_168388689_lowres (1)
    News

    Embiid, Milton Participated in Shootaround Prior to Pistons Game

    54 seconds ago
    USATSI_15475968_168388689_lowres (2)
    News

    Embiid Questionable vs. Pistons on Thursday Night

    59 minutes ago
    USATSI_16992932_168388689_lowres
    News

    Cade Cunningham, Jerami Grant Could Miss Sixers Matchup

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_15482408_168388689_lowres (2)
    News

    Shake Milton Upgraded to Questionable vs. Pistons

    3 hours ago
    USATSI_17034135_168388689_lowres
    News

    Report: NBA Personnel Person Questions Severity of Embiid's Injury

    4 hours ago
    USATSI_16909708_168388689_lowres (1)
    News

    Will Milton Return Soon? Doc Rivers Weighed In Before Knicks Game

    19 hours ago
    USATSI_16286649_168388689_lowres (2)
    News

    Sixers Rumors: Simmons Worked Out With Teammates on Tuesday

    20 hours ago
    USATSI_12432187_168388689_lowres (1)
    News

    Former Sixer JJ Redick Joins ESPN as Analyst

    22 hours ago