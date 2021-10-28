Embiid, Milton Participated in Shootaround Prior to Pistons Game

The Sixers will be shorthanded no matter what on Thursday night as they host the Detroit Pistons. As Ben Simmons remains away from the team on game nights due to personal reasons, the three-time All-Star has already been ruled out versus Detroit.

In addition to Simmons, the Sixers might also face the Pistons without the veteran guard Shake Milton and their All-Star center Joel Embiid. A few weeks ago, Milton went down with an ankle injury during training camp. After getting diagnosed with an ankle sprain, Milton was ruled out for the next two preseason games.

Unfortunately, his setback kept him out of regular-season matchups as well. Shake Milton was out of the Sixers ' lineup for the first four games of the 2021-2022 NBA season. Prior to Tuesday's game against the New York Knicks, Doc Rivers offered an update on the veteran guard.

"I always go by (the medical staff)," said Rivers. "They didn't say anything to me. So that means he's not ready yet. They tell you when he's ready and when he's close, and no one's even broached the subject. But he clearly is moving better. So I keep saying it can't be far away."

Rivers might be right. As of Thursday morning, Milton was upgraded to questionable, heading into Thursday night's game. And according to Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer, Milton was a full participant in Thursday morning's shootaround.

Along with Milton, Sixers center Joel Embiid was also considered a full participant during Thursday's shootaround. Embiid, who's been dealing with knee soreness, has been questionable for every matchup ever since the Sixers defeated the Pelicans.

However, he played in every game. While many assumed that Embiid might take the night off on Thursday based on how he looked during Tuesday's game, it seems the Sixers center is trending more towards playing on Thursday. For now, though, his status remains up in the air.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.