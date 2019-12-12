76ers
Joel Embiid on Criticism From Shaq and Charles Barkley: 'Maybe They're Right'

Justin Grasso

Philadelphia 76ers All-Star center Joel Embiid has not been himself lately. Has the superstar center been a lousy performer? Not precisely. But to say that Embiid hasn't looked off as of late would simply be a lie.

Just one year removed from averaging over 27 points-per-game, knocking down 48-percent of his shots, Embiid has slightly regressed so far this year. Through 20 games, Embiid has averaged 22 points-per-game and has only drained a career-low of 45-percent of his shots through the first couple months of the season.

The numbers prove the theory of Embiid being slightly regressed is accurate, but you don't need statistics to know that. It's clear as day on the tape that the Sixers' big man doesn't look as dominant to his opponents as he has the past couple of seasons.

And it's not because Embiid is out of shape or potentially injured. It's more about the fact that Embiid is simply not having fun playing the game right now.

Following Tuesday night's win over the Denver Nuggets, Embiid had a lot to get off of his chest. When asked about his small interaction with the crowd after draining a behind the back bucket, Embiid went on a slight rant regarding his current mindset.

"I have not been having fun," Embiid said when asked about his lack of celebrating and interacting with the home fans. "One of the biggest parts of my game is having fun. By having fun means talking trash, and that part of my game has been cut."

While Embiid continued on about his struggles with finding a balance in maturity and dominating on the court, social media was discussing some interesting quotes that came from the commentary during the broadcast of the Sixers matchup with the Nuggets that night.

Two former NBA greats, Shaquille O'Neal and Charles Barkley, decided to criticize Embiid and how he has been playing. And on Thursday, the Sixers' center had the opportunity to respond after his shootaround in Boston.

"Maybe they're right," Embiid said in regards to the criticism he has received from the former greats. "I think I need to be more aggressive. I have to look to dominate -- the whole season I haven't done that. I guess I have to go back to having fun and just dominate."

Speaking of maturity, Embiid taking the high road really showed how far he has come. Typically, commentary from former players or current analysts doesn't always go over well with current players when the statements are critical. In Embiid's case, though, he has looked in the mirror and realized he hasn't been himself. For that, he plans to change.

