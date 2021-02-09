Embiid's Trainer Explains Sixers Center's Intense Offseason Regimen

Sixers center Joel Embiid didn't need cameras around him filming his workouts to prove to the world that he's doing all he can to get in shape and improve his game. All he needed was assistance from the staff he put together, which included his personal basketball trainer Drew Hanlen, Sixers player development coach Chris Babcock, a chef, nutritionist, physical therapist, and a massage therapist.

Back in December, Embiid revealed that taking care of his body and being in the best shape he can possibly be in for the 2020-2021 NBA season was his main priority this year. If he could do that, Embiid believed his progress would allow him to lead his team to more victories. Then, the personal accolades will follow.

Through 24 games this season, Embiid's Sixers are 17-7. That record is good enough for them to be in first place within the Eastern Conference. Embiid himself is an NBA MVP candidate and was just named the Eastern Conference Player of the Month. What did it take to get to this point early on? Embiid's go-to guy in the offseason recently explained.

"Hanlen said the group drew up a new workout regimen for Embiid to practice individual moves in sets. First, Embiid would watch film of a specific move. Then, he’d refine the move in the half court. Then, Hanlen and Babcock would put a few minutes on the clock and have Embiid repeat the shot on both sides of the court while darting back and forth. Then, they’d add more time on the clock, and Embiid would run full-court sprints between shots. Sometimes they’d bring in young, spry assistant coaches to play Embiid full-court, one-on-one. The sessions would last nearly two hours. It was the rare offseason in which Embiid wasn’t recovering from surgery or an injury, and the group took advantage." h/t Yaron Weitzman of FiveThirtyEight.

Per Hanlen, Embiid would work out until he basically passed out. Although the 76ers weren't necessarily angry with how hard Embiid was working this offseason, the organization did reach a point of concern as it was believed the big man was perhaps working a little too hard.

At this point, though, the Sixers can't complain. Not only has Embiid looked fantastic so far this season as he's averaging career-highs in points-per-game, field goal percentage, and three-point percentage, but he's been relatively healthy too.

Sure, there have been some setbacks here and there as Embiid has dealt with back tightness and knee soreness. Ultimately, he hasn't dealt with any setback significant enough to keep him off the court for several games, which is a promising sign.

There is still a lot of basketball left to be played this year, so neither Embiid nor the Sixers are pressing their luck. The medical and coaching staff will continue to take it easy with the big man, as getting him to the playoffs healthy is a priority. Fortunately, he's been able to dominate in the process.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_