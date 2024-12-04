Joel Embiid's Status for 76ers-Magic on Wednesday Unclear
As the Philadelphia 76ers prepared for a matchup against the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday night, they expected to head into the game without the All-Star center Joel Embiid as early as Monday morning.
Since the Sixers held a practice session on the road in North Carolina, the team didn’t have the star big man around. Not only is Embiid managing knee swelling and soreness, according to Nick Nurse but he’s been out due to personal reasons as well.
After the Sixers wrap up their matchup against the Hornets on Tuesday night, they’ll fly back home to Philadelphia to gear up for a matchup against the Orlando Magic on Wednesday.
Could Embiid be a part of the action? Nurse didn’t have any answers for the public on that front on Tuesday.
“I don’t know about that,” Nurse said when asked if there was an expectation Embiid would play on Wednesday. “You can try to ask me again after the game to see if I have an update, but I don’t have any right now.”
The chances of Embiid playing in Tuesday and Wednesday’s games were already slim, considering the seven-time All-Star is unlikely to play in back-to-back sets for the time being. Since he was guaranteed to be out on Tuesday, there’s been hope for a Wednesday return.
However, the Sixers have been deciding on Embiid’s playing status on a game-by-game basis after they ruled him out for two straight games when he first started experiencing swelling in his knee.
Heading into the 2024-2025 NBA season, the Sixers knew Embiid would follow an injury management plan. So far, he’s missed a lot of playing time.
It took nine games to pass before Embiid finally made his debut. When he faced the New York Knicks for his first game of the season, Embiid got the next game off as it took place in back-to-back form.
When Embiid returned on November 15 to face the Orlando Magic, he checked in for 32 minutes. He would play in three straight games before getting ruled out for the matchups against the Brooklyn Nets and the Los Angeles Clippers. The Sixers held him out for the following three games against the Houston Rockets, Detroit Pistons, and the Hornets.
With just four appearances this year, Embiid’s absences have left the Sixers struggling early on. They entered December with fewer than five wins. While the Sixers are confident they can turn it around when Embiid is back on the floor, his next appearance is currently up in the air.