Joel Embiid Supports Phillies' Playoff Victory vs. Braves

The Philadelphia Phillies had a special guest in the building on Saturday afternoon. As the Phillies looked to close out their second-round series against the Atlanta Braves, Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid was in the building supporting the home team.

Lately, Embiid’s been quite supportive of the Phillies. Last week, when they defeated the St. Louis Cardinals on the road to advance in the postseason, Embiid reacted positively on Twitter.

This week, several Sixers went to Citizens Bank Park to cheer on the Phillies as they competed in back-to-back games against one of their rivals, the Braves.

On Friday, it was Sixers forwards Georges Niang and Tobias Harris who represented the Sixers at the ballpark, donning customized Phillies jerseys. At the time, the series was tied 1-1 as the Phillies picked up a tight victory in Game 1 before falling short by three runs in Game 2.

For their first home playoff game in over ten years, the Phillies and their fans brought high energy and produced a dominant 9-1 victory over Atlanta with Niang and Harris in the building.

The following afternoon, Embiid witnessed another dominant victory as the Phillies took down the Braves 8-3. With that win, Philly advanced to the next round and are just four wins away from attending the World Series.

The Phillies will go up against the San Diego Padres. Game 1 of the series is set to take place on Tuesday, October 18, the same day as the Sixers’ season opener against the Boston Celtics. The time of the matchup is yet to be determined.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.

