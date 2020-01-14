76ers
Joel Embiid's Sneakers with Under Armour Will Release Fall 2020

Justin Grasso

Back in October of 2018, Philadelphia 76ers superstar center Joel Embiid was a free agent in the brand game. As the former third-overall pick built up so much momentum around his game on and off the court, it was becoming time for Embiid to take the next step in his career, and begin working on creating his own brand.

That year, Embiid chose to roll with Under Armour. So the Sixers' big man inked a five-year deal with UA so he could start working on his personal merchandise. Since the signing, Embiid had yet to release a sneaker, as other superstars typically do.

Instead, Embiid and Under Armour made it a slower process and went a different route early on. Since Embiid was technically a positive face of the tanking days in Philly known as "The Process," the center decided to take that name and make it his own.

So Embiid trademarked "The Process," and Under Armour took advantage of it by helping the center out with his merchandise designs and distribution.

Now that Embiid has been a part of the Under Armour family for quite some time now, both parties are looking to take the next step. So for the first time in Embiid's career, the seven-footer will get his own custom shoes on the market.

According to ESPN's Nick DePaula, Embiid officially announced the show will be coming very soon. The Fall of 2020, to be specific. When the sneakers will release in less than a year, Embiid will become the only current center in the NBA with a signature shoe.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow Justin on Twitter: @JGrasso_

