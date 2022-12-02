Joel Embiid Wants De’Anthony Melton Revenge Game vs. Grizzlies

Joel Embiid found an opportunity to offer one of his teammates bulletin board material before the Philadelphia 76ers’ Friday night matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Following Wednesday’s disappointing loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers, Embiid mentioned that it would be easy for his team to look past the blowout defeat and focus on their next matchup, especially since Friday’s matchup should be a special one for Sixers guard De’Anthony Melton.

Just last season, Melton was a key contributor to a thriving young Memphis team. After spending his rookie season with the Phoenix Suns in 2018-2019, Melton joined the Grizzlies for the next three seasons. During his time in Memphis, Melton averaged nine points, four rebounds, three assists, and one steal while draining 41 percent of his shots and 37 percent from three.

Then during the 2022 offseason, the Grizzlies moved Melton on draft night to land Philadelphia’s late first-round pick and their injured veteran, Danny Green.

Friday night’s matchup between the Sixers and the Grizzlies marks the first time Melton will face his former organization since he was dealt away over the summer.

“I’m excited for De’Anthony to be back [in Memphis],” Embiid said after Wednesday’s game in Cleveland. “I’m expecting him to score 40 against them to show them that they made a mistake trading him away, so it’s gonna be fun.”

While Melton’s unlikely to put up 40 against his former team, as he’s not exactly a high-volume scorer on the Sixers, averaging 11 points through 20 games, the veteran guard will be tasked with a critical job against the Grizzlies by guarding his former teammate, Ja Morant.

As the Sixers are short two starting guards with James Harden and Tyrese Maxey still recovering from injuries, Melton will get the nod to join Philadelphia’s starting five for the 14th time this season on Friday, and Embiid is sure Melton is excited to welcome the challenge of going toe-to-toe with his former teammate in front of his old fans on Friday.

