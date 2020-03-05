It's been a rough year for Philadelphia 76ers shooting guard, Josh Richardson. Ever since he has arrived in Philly by way of an offseason trade involving the Sixers and the Miami Heat, the 26-year-old veteran has had his fair share of setbacks throughout the year.

Richardson has managed to play in just 47 of the Sixers' 62 games this year. As he's dealt with multiple hamstring injuries and a hip flexor, the first-year 76er has had trouble consistently remaining on the court. Unfortunately, the trend has continued as of late.

After returning from a hamstring injury, Richardson was able to play in a handful of games before the recent road trip the Sixers went on. Initially, Richardson was healthy as the team headed out West for California. During the first matchup against the Clippers, though, the Sixers' guard went down with a head/facial injury.

As one of the newest Sixers, Alec Burks, backed into Richardson, the veteran guard fell over and spent a few minutes down as the game was forced to stop for the moment. While Richardson popped back up after shaking everything off, he ran back to the locker room with the medical staff before being ruled out for the rest of the game on Sunday.

That was the last time the Sixers' guard had taken the court. After being diagnosed with a nose contusion, Richardson was also entered into the NBA concussion protocol. Now, he's on pace to miss his second straight game after playing for only ten minutes on this trip.

According to The Inquirer's Keith Pompey, Richardson remains in the NBA's concussion protocol as of Thursday afternoon. And while the Sixers haven't received to green light to allow Richardson to return to practice fully, he has been easing his way back into the game as he worked on some shooting drills following the shootaround in Sacramento.

So far, there hasn't been any concrete details regarding Richardson's status beyond the fact that he's still under evaluation. Per the NBA concussion protocol rules, "there is no timeframe to complete the [NBA Concussion Protocol] process." Therefore, Richardson's injury will remain without a timeline until further notice.

