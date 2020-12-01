Justin Anderson Explains Decision to Return to the Sixers

Justin Anderson is what you could describe as an NBA journeyman. The 27-year-old veteran guard has been on four different teams in five NBA seasons.

In addition to playing at the highest level of competition -- he's also spent a lot of time down in the G League and took on stints with the Texas Legends, Raptors 905, and the Long Island Nets.

Most recently, Anderson was down in the bubble playing for the Brooklyn Nets, but now he's back with the Philadelphia 76ers on a partially guaranteed two-year deal. Back in 2016, the Sixers acquired Justin Anderson in a trade with the Dallas Mavericks.

After appearing in 62 games throughout two seasons with the Sixers, Anderson found himself traded once again in the summer of 2018 to the Atlanta Hawks. Anderson hasn't had much of an opportunity to get his feet wet with an NBA team.

But his short time with the Sixers really made him feel at home. Hence the reason why Anderson was so eager to return to Philly after being away for several seasons.

"[The Sixers] are an organization that, in my personal opinion, I feel like it's so close," Anderson stated on Tuesday. "I think Joel [Embiid] and Ben [Simmons] are one of the best duos, if not the best duo in the league, with their youth and their hunger to try to win. So, when I got the opportunity, talking to Daryl [Morey], and my agent keeping constant communication with me -- there was interest [when Morey was in Houston] as well, and obviously, here feels like home."

What is it about the 76ers' organization that makes Anderson feel at home, though? The big guy, Joel Embiid, who has become one of Anderson's "brothers" throughout his time in the NBA. "Joel [Embiid] played a huge part [in my return]," Anderson explained.

"Talking to him throughout the bubble, hanging out with him in the bubble, talking to him during quarantine, [I was] letting him know that I'm a free agent, and I want to be able to come and be a part of this and try to help this team to win. All of the things just kind of came together at the right time, and I'm just thankful for the opportunity."

The last time Anderson played for the Sixers, he averaged 6.2 points-per-game off the bench in nearly 14 minutes of action. While he's far from a lock to make this year's final roster, it's clear he has the upper-hand on some of the other guys who are possibly on the outside looking in as Anderson has familiarity with the team and is already well-respected within the organization.

