Kyle Lowry's Playing Status for Game 2 vs. Sixers

On Wednesday night, the Philadelphia 76ers are set to tip-off Game 2 against the Miami Heat on the road. Once again, both teams are dealing with notable setbacks.

For the Sixers, they lost their MVP-caliber center Joel Embiid during the first round of the playoffs. Although Embiid suffered a torn ligament in his thumb and vowed to put off surgery for now and battle through the pain, another setback came about.

After taking an elbow to the face during Philadelphia's Game 6 victory over the Raptors, Embiid was diagnosed with an orbital fracture and a mild concussion. Therefore, he didn't travel with the Sixers to Miami. After missing Game 1, Embiid has already been ruled out for Game 2 as well.

On the other end, the Miami Heat had a crowded injury report going into Game 1. While the players in question were all cleared for action after being considered game-time decisions, the Heat still rolled without their starting guard, Kyle Lowry.

For Lowry, he's been dealing with a hamstring strain. During Miami's first-round series against the Atlanta Hawks, Lowry missed the final two games of the series. He also missed the opening matchup of the second-round series against the Sixers.

Will Lowry Play on Wednesday?

The veteran All-Star isn't quite ready to get back out on the floor to compete. According to the Heat's injury report going into Game 2, Lowry has been ruled out already as his hamstring troubles continue to bother him.

While Lowry's absence didn't prevent the Heat from taking down the Sixers in the first outing, his absence will still be notable on Wednesday night when the Sixers and the Heat battle it out for Game 2.

