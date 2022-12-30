Lakers: LeBron James’ Latest Statement Has 76ers Fans Talking

Does LeBron James want out of LA already? It’s too early to tell at the moment, but the superstar definitely sent a message to his organization, urging them to fix the roster tailored to fit the 37-year-old star or simply move on.

Here’s an excerpt of what the four-time NBA Champion said during a recent press conference:

“I can play at this level for a minute. Now, that's up to my mind. My body is going to be OK because if my mind is into it, I will make sure my body is taken care of and I'll continue to put in the work. So, I'm a winner and I want to win. And I want to win and give myself a chance to win and still compete for championships. … I know it takes steps to get there, but once you get there and know how to get there, playing basketball at this level just to be playing basketball is not in my DNA. It's not in my DNA anymore. So, we'll see what happens and see how fresh my mind stays over the next couple years.”

The Lakers have time to figure it out. With James recently signing a contract extension with the Lakers, he can’t be traded until the 2023 offseason. Los Angeles isn’t doomed, but they are under pressure. If the Lakers can’t satisfy “The King” sooner than later, they might find themselves in a position where they are forced to get value for the star and move on.

In the event that LeBron does become available, 29 other fan bases are going to want their team to inquire. Yes, that includes the Philadelphia 76ers'.

Even though LeBron can’t be traded anytime soon, and the Sixers are hitting their stride with the superstar duo of Joel Embiid and James Harden, LeBron’s recent remarks already have Sixers fans talking about the possibility of bringing in the soon-to-be 38-year-old star.

Checking in on Sixers Twitter

Would the Sixers Really Inquire?

A few years ago, LeBron was ready to hit the free agency market for the third time in his career following a second stint with the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Sixers were on a shortlist of teams that the superstar was considering.

While it seemed there was a real chance LeBron would re-route to Philadelphia, leaving the Cavs, Lakers, and the New York Knicks behind, James admitted he could only see himself in LA. With the Lakers, James found success during the 2019-2020 season as Los Angeles was crowned NBA Champions. Since then, though, the Lakers have struggled to reclaim that success.

If LeBron eventually decides that LA is no longer the place for him, the Sixers might pop back up on his radar, but it’s far too early to tell whether the Sixers would actually consider trading for the forward or not. On one hand, LeBron is still an MVP-caliber player when healthy. Acquiring him is a win-now move, which could benefit a guy like Joel Embiid, who is in his prime and ready to win now.

However, there are still key questions left unanswered for Philadelphia. Does the James Harden-Joel Embiid duo work well enough to compete for a title? Is Tyrese Maxey truly an All-Star for years to come? Will Embiid’s body allow him to continue competing at the highest level for the next couple of seasons?

Most of those questions won’t get answered anytime soon, but the Sixers will have a much better idea after getting another shot at a deep playoff run in 2023. If everything doesn’t go according to plan, then maybe they start to shake things up again. For now, LeBron-to-Philly talk will remain a discussion outside of the front office.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.