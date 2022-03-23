The Philadelphia 76ers missed a couple of key players when they faced the top-seeded Miami Heat on Monday night.

Fortunately for Philadelphia, that seems to be a one-game situation. Joel Embiid, who's been battling back soreness and was listed as questionable for four-straight games played in the previous three games before Monday's game.

When it came to Monday's game, though, the Sixers downgraded Embiid to out as they wanted to be cautious with his back and offer the big man some rest.

In addition to Embiid, the Sixers also ruled out their starting guard James Harden on Monday night. As Harden's been battling hamstring tightness throughout the year, the Sixers made it clear they are going to be cautious with the veteran.

Therefore, Harden received a rest night on Monday. When the Sixers released their injury report on Tuesday night, both Embiid and Harden both weren't listed. Therefore, they are on pace to play once again on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Lakers.

While the Sixers are fortunate to get two of their stars back on Wednesday, the Lakers won't be as lucky.

Not only will Anthony Davis continue to miss time, but Lakers superstar LeBron James is also set to miss the matchup on Wednesday night.

When the Lakers released their injury report on Tuesday, James was questionable due to left knee soreness. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Lakers don't intend to play James on Wednesday night against the Sixers.

James' absence on Wednesday will mark the first game he's missed since LA's March 7 matchup against the Sacramento Kings. It will also be the second game he's missed against the Sixers this year.

Earlier in the season, when the Lakers paid a visit to Philadelphia, James entered the matchup listed as questionable due to knee soreness. Although he was a game-time decision, the Lakers shut James down before tip-off.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.