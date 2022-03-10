On Thursday night, the Philadelphia 76ers and the Brooklyn Nets are set to square off against each other for the fourth and final time this regular season.

As expected, neither team will be fully healthy as injuries continue to strike both teams as the year progresses.

On the Sixers' side, they've been relatively healthy since returning from the All-Star break. However, the trend of having their full rotation available to them ended last weekend as James Harden got a rest night as a part of his hamstring recovery process.

Although Harden returned to the floor on Monday night against the Chicago Bulls, Sixers veteran reserve Danny Green became the latest member of the team to deal with a setback as he suffered a finger laceration late in the first half.

As Green had his finger stitched up recently, he won't get the green light to play on Thursday night, as expected. Aside from Green, the Sixers are expected to be fully healthy on Thursday night.

Meanwhile, the Nets aren't in the same boat. Weeks ago, all eyes were on this matchup as Ben Simmons was expected to make his return to Philadelphia for the first time since the trade. While Simmons will be in the building, he's been ruled out as he's dealing with back soreness.

In addition to Simmons, Brooklyn will also be without the veteran forward, LaMarcus Aldridge. According to the Nets' Wednesday night injury report, Aldridge has suffered a hip impingement. Aldridge's recent setback came after a 23-minute shift against the Boston Celtics earlier this week.

When the Nets met with the Charlotte Hornets two days later, Aldridge missed the matchup as Brooklyn snapped their four-game losing streak by picking up an 11-point victory over the Hornets. While Aldridge's absence on Tuesday didn't hold the Nets back, his absence against the Sixers could be notable.

