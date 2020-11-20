LeBron Congratulates Maxey, Sends Farewell to Green

LeBron James shows love to two new members of the Sixers.

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has two close friends that recently joined the Philadelphia 76ers this past Wednesday night.

Just a couple of hours before the 2020 NBA Draft, Sixers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey made his first big splash in the trade market as a member of Philly's front office by trading Al Horford to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

In exchange for Horford, two draft picks, and the rights to Vasilije Micic, the Sixers received veteran guards Danny Green and Terrance Ferguson. Green never actually played with the Thunder. Last year, he served as the Lakers' starting shooting guard on their championship team.

Last week, Green was a part of the trade that landed the Lakers Dennis Schroder. Considering OKC is headed towards a rebuild, they didn't need Green this year. So, they flipped the veteran to the Sixers. As the Lakers-Thunder trade became official this week, LeBron James sent a farewell to the Sixers' newest member.

In addition to sending Green off elsewhere, LeBron James took to Twitter during the draft to congratulate another new member of the Sixers. Kentucky prospect Tyrese Maxey spent a lot of time out in L.A. this offseason working on his game.

As Klutch Sports represents Maxey, the same agency LeBron and Ben Simmons are under; the rookie guard is quite familiar with the former NBA MVP. On Wednesday night, after Maxey got his name called as the 21st overall pick, the Lakers star congratulated the young prospect -- telling the Sixers they've got a good one on their hands.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_