Lil Baby Delivers Expensive Birthday Gift to James Harden

This week, Philadelphia 76ers star guard James Harden had all eyes on him as he celebrated his birthday.

On Friday, August 26, Harden turned 33 years old. Not one to stay away from the spotlight, Harden did it big and celebrated another year with cameras catching plenty of the action.

Recently, Harden went viral after a camera recorded him tossing his birthday cake out of a window on a yacht at his party.

In addition, Harden was recorded receiving his birthday present from 27-year-old Grammy-winning recording artist Lil Baby.

A Gift From Lil Baby

At first, it seemed like Harden was gifted a bag. When he opened it up, it turned out that the gift was much more expensive considering what was inside.

According to ClutchPoints, Harden was gifted a quarter million dollars in cash and change. A happy Harden had fun with his gift by taking the stacks of cash and lining them up his arm to flex it for the spectators.

Perfect Timing

Harden will make plenty of money this season under his new contract with the Sixers he signed earlier in the summer.

But it’s no secret the ten-time All-Star took a pay cut to remain with the 76ers. Although there were talks about Harden potentially landing a max contract this offseason if he didn’t pick up his nearly $50 million player option, the star guard went in an entirely different direction than what the public was led to believe going into the offseason.

Harden declined his player option. And instead of re-signing with the 76ers on a long-term deal, he inked a two-year contract worth roughly $68 million, according to Spotrac. Based on the estimated salary numbers, Harden took a significant pay cut for the 2022-2023 season.

It looks like he’ll recoup some of that money with his birthday gift from Lil Baby.

