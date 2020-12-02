News
Lonzo Ball Shouts out Joel Embiid After LiAngelo Ball Signed With Pistons

Lonzo Ball is happy to trust the process.
Years ago, when the Philadelphia 76ers were beginning the dark days of the tanking phase, Sixers fans couldn't help but cling on to the word 'process.' As former 76ers general manager Sam Hinkie casually told everybody to trust the process as he would constantly turn the roster over -- it eventually became the team's slogan.

When 76ers center Joel Embiid was entering the NBA, he was the first key piece to the finishing touches of Hinkie's process. So, when Embiid was drafted third overall in the 2014 NBA Draft, he decided to turn the catchphrase into a nickname and run with it.

Now, every time Joel Embiid is introduced to the home crowd at the Wells Fargo Center on game nights -- he's referred to as Joel 'The Process' Embiid. 

The 'trust the process' slogan might be simple, but it's used all over. Oftentimes, whenever athletes want to preach patience, they tend to tell folks to trust the process. And every single time it's said, the phrase always gets linked back to the 76ers.

On Wednesday afternoon, New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball didn't even give NBA fans a chance to make something out of nothing. Shortly after Lonzo's brother, LiAngelo Ball landed a one-year deal with the Detroit Pistons, Lonzo took to Twitter to congratulate him. In the process (no pun intended), he shouted out Joel Embiid.

Lonzo Ball just wanted to tell his brother and his followers always to trust the process. Knowing it has become Embiid's nickname over the years, the Pelicans guard paid tribute to the three-time All-Star.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

