A Look at Pistons’ Crowded Injury Report vs. 76ers on Tuesday

The Philadelphia 76ers might not be fully healthy on Tuesday night when they re-take the floor at the Wells Fargo Center for another matchup. Their visitors, the Detroit Pistons, definitely won’t be healthy when they come out to compete.

According to Detroit’s injury report on Tuesday afternoon, seven players are listed. Only one of them has seen a positive upgrade, as Jared Rhoden has now been made available.

One player could take the court to play on Tuesday. Pistons’ former second-round pick Isaiah Livers is currently questionable due to a right shoulder sprain. That’s a step in the right direction for Livers, who has missed the last 19 games for the Pistons.

The last time Livers took the court was on December 1 against the Dallas Mavericks. Before going down with an injury, Livers checked in for seven minutes, scoring six points. Prior to his injury, Livers averaged 20 minutes on the court for the Pistons, putting up six points per game.

Aside from Livers, the rest of Detroit’s injury report is filled up with players who will not get the nod to play on Tuesday night.

Among the players listed as out is Marvin Bagley III, Buddy Boheim (two-way), Cade Cunningham, Jalen Duren, and Bojan Bogdanovic.

As for the Sixers, they have a couple of key names on the injury report as well. For the fifth-straight game, Joel Embiid is on the injury report. He’s questionable with foot soreness. While Embiid missed the last three games for the Sixers, his participation in Tuesday morning’s shootaround is a good sign for a potential return.

As for PJ Tucker, who missed Sunday’s game in Detroit due to an illness, he’s listed as probable for Tuesday’s game. Barring any unexpected setbacks, it seems Tucker is on pace to face the Pistons on Tuesday night at the Wells Fargo Center.

