Is Markelle Fultz the 76ers' Worst Draft Pick Since 2000?

Justin Grasso

The Philadelphia 76ers haven't had too much success over the last 20 years. While the team was a hot commodity early on in the 2000s, mostly because of Allen Iverson, many tend to talk about the Sam Hinkie 'Process' 76ers more than they talk about the times the Sixers were partially successful early on in the modern era.

That's probably because the Sixers had so many controversial moves dating back some years ago. While the Sixers are still accused of being poorly managed by the current front office, criticism towards the personnel decision-makers isn't new around here.

The Sixers have had plenty of assets stashed in the draft vault over time. Plenty of picks have been made during the modern era, and a notable number of those selections have turned out to be busts. Therefore, Rich Hofman of The Athletic went ahead and put together a list of the 76ers' 10 worst draft picks over the last 20 years.

And to no surprise at all, some of the more recently drafted players have made an appearance on the list. Before even checking it out, the first player to come to mind was former Washington Huskies star, Markelle Fultz. I mean, he had to be first, right?

As we know, Fultz has been one of the biggest mysteries for the Sixers' franchise ever. He was the No. 1 overall selection in the 2017 NBA Draft but struggled to get on the floor during his very short stint in Philly. Many accused Fultz of having a case of the yips, while Fultz and his camp searched long and hard for an answer to his shoulder issues. Eventually, Fultz was finally diagnosed with Thoracic Outlet Syndrome. 

In less than two years, Fultz was out of Philly and traded to the Orlando Magic. Without any thought, I believed Fultz would appear as No. 1 on the list -- but Hofman left Fultz at No. 2, and went in a different direction for No. 1.

2015 No. 3 pick Jahlil Okafor appeared as the Sixers' worst draft pick of the modern era. After some thought, it's hard to disagree with either Okafor or Fultz. Both turned out to be pretty lousy picks for the Sixers. While Okafor's rookie season was somewhat impressive, the Sixers were so bad that it didn't even really matter.

The former third-overall pick played just over two seasons in Philly, and it was an interesting two seasons for all of the wrong reasons. Okafor might've been decent in scoring on a bad team, but his defense would've never gotten him on the court with today's Sixers team. Plus, Okafor wasn't able to stay out of trouble off the court, either. The Sixers had to sell Okafor in year three, and by then, his value was so low, the team had to release the big man since they couldn't find any suitors.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

