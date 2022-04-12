Thybulle's Eventual Absence Hasn't Changed Sixers' Preparation for Raptors

When the Philadelphia 76ers tip off their first playoff game against the Toronto Raptors on Saturday evening, the team expects to have their entire lineup healthy and ready to roll. However, after the first two matchups, the Sixers are guaranteed to lose a key member of their rotation as Matisse Thybulle is deemed ineligible to play in Toronto.

All year long, Doc Rivers knew there was a possibility that Thybulle's stance on not getting the COVID-19 vaccine could hurt the Sixers at some point. With Toronto preventing unvaccinated players from entering the city, Thybulle was in danger of becoming a part-time player in a potential playoff series against Toronto.

Not only will the rules remain in place for Philadelphia's first-round series against Toronto, but Thybulle also won't change his stance. Following this past Sunday night's matchup against the Detroit Pistons, Thybulle addressed the media on the subject for the first time since his vaccination status became public.

In a lengthy public statement, Thybulle confirmed that he only received one dose of the Pfizer vaccine and that he didn't plan on receiving another anytime soon.

“I knew all year and I encouraged him all year," said Rivers on Tuesday afternoon. "But as a coach, you got to be a human too. It just puts you in a tough spot."

While Doc Rivers is certainly on the other side of the debate as Thybulle when it comes to the COVID vaccine, the Sixers head coach made sure to make it known that he still supports his player despite disagreeing with his stance.

"You got to support the kid, you know?" he continued. "I told him that I didn’t agree but I told him that I support him and I’ll make sure as much as I can that his teammates support him. It’s a tough spot for us to be in but it is what it is.”

How Are the Sixers Preparing?

With Thybulle guaranteed to miss at least two playoff games and potentially more, the Sixers will have to figure out a solution to make up for the absence of their top perimeter defender when playing on the road in Toronto.

While Philadelphia will have to come up with a game plan at some point next week, Rivers mentioned that nothing has changed about their approach to the series right now, as Thybulle will be an active member for the first two games.

“There’s no difference in preparation because the first two games Matisse is playing," said Rivers. "That’s the one thing as a staff that we decided. We’ll cross Game 3 and 4 when we get to Game 3 and 4. I want to prepare for Games 1 and 2. I don’t want to have a second plan and the distraction of that. We’ll get to Game 3, but the first two games, we are whole and that’s how we’re going to work.”

