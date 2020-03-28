All76ers
Top Stories
News

Matisse Thybulle Apologizes to Sixers Fans After Losing to Mikal Bridges in NBA 2K20

Justin Grasso

It might not be what everybody wanted, but for the first time in a long time, the city of Philadelphia got some basketball action this past Friday night. No, the Wells Fargo Center didn't actually open up for an event, as the arena is still undergoing a major cleaning.

But virtually, The Center was open and packed in with fans on NBA 2K20 Friday night. Had the NBA season been going on as scheduled on Friday, the Sixers would've hosted the Phoenix Suns for the first time during the 2019-2020 season.

Unfortunately, that game, along with the remaining 17 games on the Sixers schedule, has been postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak across America. So, for the time being, NBA teams and players have been looking for ways to keep their fans entertained during such a tough time where everybody is asked to stay in the house.

On Friday night, the Sixers' organization put together something interesting for the fans. They decided to pair their first-round rookie Matisse Thybulle up with Phoenix Suns forward Mikal Bridges so they could face off in NBA 2K20 for all to see.

The game was streamed live via Twitch at 7 pm EST. Many Sixers fans tuned in to root for Thybulle, but unfortunately, the rookie guard did not represent the 76ers well on the game. Bridges ended up taking the cake with a 75-64 victory. Afterward, Thybulle regretted his poor play on the game.

"I apologize to the Sixers, my family, my friends, and Philadelphia," Thybulle said on the stream. The rookie also vowed to "get in the gym" when it comes to 2K20, as he sees his virtual game is clearly flawed. Perhaps next time the Sixers send a player on Twitch to represent their team through video games, they should choose somebody like Ben Simmons or Joel Embiid -- they might be more prepared for it.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Sixers vs. Suns: Another NBA2K20 Simulation Will Air on NBC Sports Philly

NBC Sports Philly plans to air a Sixers versus Suns NBA 2K20 simulation on Friday night.

Justin Grasso

Sixers' Rookie Marial Shayok Credits Tobias Harris for Being a Mentor

Sixers second-round rookie guard Marial Shayok recently credited veteran Tobias Harris for taking the rookie under his wing.

Justin Grasso

NBA News: Jazz Stars Donovan Mitchell, Rudy Gobert Clear COVID-19 Tests

Utah Jazz stars Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert were the first NBA players to receive positive diagnosis for COVID-19. As of Friday, they have been cleared by the Utah Department of Health.

Justin Grasso

Sixers' Matisse Thybulle Will Face Suns' Mikal Bridges on NBA 2K20 Friday

Sixers rookie Matisse Thybulle has an NBA 2K20 matchup against Phoenix Suns' Philadelphia native, Mikal Bridges on Friday night.

Justin Grasso

What's the key question surrounding the Sixers at this time?

Justin Grasso

Sixers' Michael Rubin is Putting Fanatics to Good Use During COVID-19 Pandemic

Sixers' Limited Partner Michael Rubin is turning his Fanatics company into a mask and hospital gown production to help fight COVID-19.

Justin Grasso

NBC Sports Philly Aired 2K Simulation of Sixers vs. Timberwolves Wednesday

With no NBA on, NBC Sports Philly decided to air an NBA 2K20 Simulation of the Sixers versus the Timberwolves on Wednesday night.

Justin Grasso

Phillies' Bryce Harper Rocks Ben Simmons Sixers Jersey During Workout

Philadelphia Phillies superstar outfielder Bryce Harper showed the world that he's wearing a Ben Simmons Sixers jersey while working out during his quarantine.

Justin Grasso

NBA News: Pistons' Christian Wood Has Reportedly Recovered From COVID-19

Detroit Pistons rising star Christian Wood has apparently fully recovered from COVID-19, after contracting the virus a couple of weeks ago.

Justin Grasso

Sixers' Josh Richardson Makes Cereal Comparisons for Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons

As a big fan of cereal, Sixers' shooting guard Josh Richardson decided to compare Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid to certain cereals.

Justin Grasso