Mavs Legend Dirk Nowitzki is 'Honored' by Joel Embiid

Joel Embiid had a lot to learn when he started playing basketball. As the Philadelphia 76ers star got such a late start playing the game, he had to expedite the learning process. Sometimes, players that are athletically gifted as the Sixers center tend to rely solely on their physical traits and avoid adding weapons to their arsenal.

But Embiid doesn't fall under that category. The big man loves watching film of former players and finds joy in discovering new moves that he can impersonate while on the floor. In the past, Embiid has mimicked former legends such as Hakeem Olajuwon and Kobe Bryant. This season, he's been vocal about playing like Dallas Mavericks legendary forward, Dirk Nowitzki.

Nowitzki's game is far from a new discovery for Embiid. In 2019, the four-time All-Star revealed he's watched plenty of tape on Nowitzki as that's a player he's wanted to study and imitate night in and night out.

“When I first started playing basketball, my coach had a tape of Dirk from the past," Embiid said. "That’s where I first saw his fadeaway move. When I started playing basketball, that was all I knew, and I loved him for these moves.”

This year, Embiid's impersonation of Nowitzki's one-legged fadeaway jumper has been flawless and allowed the MVP finalist to garner tons of praise as he continues to improve his versatility on the floor.

Recently, a retired Nowitzki reacted to the homage Embiid has paid the former NBA Champion and had high praise for the Sixers center.

"That’s an honor," Nowitzki told NBC Sports Philadelphia's John Clark in regards to Embiid's fadeaway shot. "That’s so sweet to see that he thinks that’s a good move and a shot he can put in his repertoire. So, that’s fun to see."

Nowitzki also went on and revealed that Embiid texted the Mavs legend earlier this year when the Sixers paid a visit to Dallas during the regular season. Per Nowitzki, Embiid told Dirk that he had to mimic the shot at the American Airlines Center to pay homage to the legend's silhouette, which is on the Mavs' floor.

"He said he had to shoot one for me," Nowitzki concluded. "So that made me, of course, feel really good. I’m honored that he thinks that’s a good shot to have."

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_ & Instagram: @JGrassoNBA.