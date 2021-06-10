Metta World Peace Endorses Joel Embiid's Playoff Run So Far

The Philadelphia 76ers kicked off their 2021 NBA Playoff run last month with a seven-game series against the Washington Wizards. However, Philly wouldn't need seven games to punch their ticket to the second round of the playoffs.

In five games, the Sixers defeated the Wizards 4-1. Although Sixers center Joel Embiid didn't play in all five games, he did dominate in the games he appeared in.

And despite suffering a knee injury in Game 4 against the Wizards, Embiid played in Games 1 and 2 against the Atlanta Hawks in the second round, after being listed as questionable going into both matchups.

Former NBA first-round pick Metta World Peace has been paying attention to Embiid and the Sixers this postseason. As the 2010 NBA Champion has observed many players during this year's postseason run, he's concluded that so far, Sixers center Joel Embiid has been the best, in his opinion.

While many players in the postseason this year are showing out, Embiid certainly deserves to be mentioned with some of the most dominant players in the playoffs this year. Although he's missed a game, his first-round performance against the Wizards was critical for the Sixers.

In the four games he appeared in, Embiid averaged 24 points while shooting 63-percent from the field and knocking down 46-percent of his threes on 3.3 attempts per game. Excluding his final appearance against the Wizards when he got hurt in the first quarter, the big man put up just under 30 points per game.

Although Embiid's currently battling a torn meniscus injury, he's played and dominated in both games against the Atlanta Hawks as well. Averaging 36 minutes on the floor over the first two games, Embiid has totaled 39 points in the first outing and 40 points in the second outing, breaking through his playoff career-high twice in two games.

While there are plenty of other players who could be mentioned as being the best in the playoffs so far this season too, Embiid certainly belongs in the conversation no matter what, as he's been an absolute force for the Sixers this postseason.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_ & Instagram: @JGrassoNBA.