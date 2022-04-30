Skip to main content
Miami Heat Expect Jimmy Butler to be Ready for Game 1 vs. Sixers

As the Miami Heat worked on putting the Atlanta Hawks away in their first-round series of the 2022 NBA Playoffs, Heat star Jimmy Butler dealt with a minor setback.

Ahead of their Game 5 matchup against the Hawks, the Heat ruled out Jimmy Butler as he was battling knee soreness.

The Heat managed to put away the Hawks without Butler with a tight win. With that victory, Miami advanced to the next round of the playoffs.

At this point, it's clear the Heat will face the Philadelphia 76ers in the second round. As the Sixers dominated the Toronto Raptors in Game 6 on Thursday night, the Raptors' comeback attempt was unsuccessful.

Now, the Sixers and the Heat are both preparing for their second-round battle, which is set to begin on Monday night in Miami.

As both teams gear up for the series, both sides are dealing with notable setbacks. For the Sixers, their star big man Joel Embiid is battling several setbacks as he has a torn ligament in his thumb, an orbital fracture, and a mild concussion.

Considering Embiid will be forced to miss at least five days' worth of action, according to reports, he is on pace to miss Game 1 on Monday.

As for the Heat, they have been paying close attention to Jimmy Butler's situation, but he doesn't seem to be in any danger of missing additional time.

According to Miami's official team Twitter account, Butler mentioned that his recent time off has been "great." He added that he believes he'll be ready for Monday's game.

In addition to Butler, Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra mentioned that the team's star reserve Tyler Herro will also be ready to go on Monday. Lately, Herro's been dealing with a respiratory illness. Fortunately for Miami, it won't affect his status for the second-round series.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_. 

