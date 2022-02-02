Heat Loss to Raptors Moves Sixers in Eastern Conference Standings

The Philadelphia 76ers are moving on up in the Eastern Conference rankings.

This season, the Sixers got off to a red-hot start as they went 8-2 in the first ten matchups. After looking like one of the NBA's hottest teams, though, it all started to fall apart as injuries and illnesses affected the Sixers quickly.

By the 11th game of the season, Sixers' star center Joel Embiid became the fourth member of the team to enter the NBA's health and safety protocol this year. At the time he went out, the Sixers had just two losses.

Philadelphia went on to lose five-straight games in Embiid's absence. While they finally picked up a victory without him during his sixth-straight absence, the Sixers went 2-7 during the nine-game stretch he was out.

That rough patch dropped the Sixers in the Eastern Conference. However, they've slowly worked their way up as time went on, and Embiid stayed healthy. Since making his return on November 27, Embiid has played in all but two of Philadelphia's last 30 games. And as we found out in past seasons, as long as Embiid is on the court and playing at an MVP level, the Sixers have a chance to win.

Over the last 30 games, the Sixers have gone 20-10. At this point in the year, they possess a record of 31-19. For a while, the Sixers were stuck in sixth place as the teams above them continued winning. But after a significant shorthanded win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday night and a Miami Heat loss to the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday night, the Sixers gained a notable boost in the rankings.

As of Wednesday morning, the Sixers possess the second seed in the Eastern Conference. The Sixers trail just the Chicago Bulls, who are one game ahead with a 32-18 record. Meanwhile, the Heat are behind the Sixers with a 32-20 record.

The Sixers are set to take the court once again on Wednesday night as they host the Washington Wizards for the first time this year. In their previous two matchups against Washington on the road, the Sixers won one and lost one. With a win on Wednesday night, the Sixers could pick up their 32nd victory and make it six in a row.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.