With training camp just a few weeks away, the Philadelphia 76ers are gearing up to begin their 2022-2023 NBA season.

It's been a busy offseason for the Sixers, who ended the 2022 playoff run on a sour note. After defeating the Toronto Raptors in the first round of the playoffs, the Sixers faced the first-seeded Miami Heat in round two.

Although they put up a fight for six games, the 76ers were defeated by Miami and sent home from the playoffs early. After packing their bags, the Sixers understood they had to make critical changes in the offseason to improve the roster.

Philly didn't necessarily star hunt during the offseason. Instead, they added a couple of valuable prospects through free agency by signing P.J. Tucker and Danuel House Jr. The Sixers also made a draft night trade to land Memphis Grizzlies guard De'Anthony Melton.

Outside of the Melton acquisition, Daryl Morey and the Sixers have been quiet on the trade front. There hasn't been much discussion about the Sixers exploring other deals through the trade market outside of the far-fetched Kevin Durant rumors.

But Bleacher Report's Zach Buckley suggested a deal between the Detroit Pistons and the Sixers, which would send two young prospects Detroit's way.

The Hypothetical Trade

In Bleacher Report's suggestion, the Sixers part ways with the defensive standout Matisse Thybulle and the young first-round pick, Jaden Springer.

In return, the Sixers would land Cory Joseph, a 2023 second-round pick, and a 2024 second-round pick.

"It's possible a minor move like this could be in the works, particularly if they don't plan on paying Thybulle next summer and aren't convinced the 19-year-old Springer can contribute to a title run. "Joseph, meanwhile, could help stabilize the backup point guard spot. The 31-year-old has long been a source of pesky defense and sound decision-making, and he quietly canned a career-best 41.4 percent of his triples last season (albeit on just 2.4 attempts per game)."

A year ago, any minor trade involving the Sixers certainly wouldn't have included Matisse Thybulle, as he was once viewed as a borderline untouchable prospect by the team's front office.

The narrative shifted in Philadelphia. While Thybulle's defense remains highly valuable, his lack of offensive growth has made it difficult to rely on him consistently, as he's more of a one-dimensional player at this time.

Moving Thybulle shouldn't be out of the question if there is a desirable offer on the table for the Sixers, but it's been made clear that the Sixers aren't going to deal away the former first-rounder for salary-dumping purposes.

Fit-wise, Joseph could be a decent addition to Philadelphia's backcourt coming off the bench. Last season, the 31-year-old guard averaged eight points in 65 games.

However, the Sixers already have two reliable bench pieces in Shake Milton and now De'Anthony Melton. While Thybulle certainly has question marks surrounding him due to his lack of offensive growth, his defensive talent remains valuable in Philadelphia.

The Sixers aren't desperate for a backup ball-handler at this time. Therefore, it seems unlikely they would dish out a two-time All-Defensive Second Team player along with Springer to land Joseph and a couple of late picks.

