Kendrick Perkins Mentions Simmons' Willingness to Hold Out From Camp

The Ben Simmons trade saga doesn't seem to be going anywhere anytime soon. Although the Sixers seem more than willing to part ways with the three-time All-Star, and Simmons himself is reportedly open to a change of scenery, all signs point to a deal getting done sooner than later.

But the Sixers have a specific target, and they aren't going to move on from Simmons unless they absolutely get what they want. Patience will go a long way in the Simmons sweepstakes for the Sixers, and the organization could realistically make it to training camp without a deal getting done.

If that's the case, will Simmons show up to Sixers practice in Camden, New Jersey, in September to start the next phase of the 2021 offseason? Or does he plan to hold out? According to former NBA player and current analyst Kendrick Perkins, Simmons is willing to skip out on the Sixers' next training camp until he's moved.

"Ben Simmons is not answering the phone calls," Perkins said before the Sixers' Summer League opener against the Dallas Mavericks on Monday. "He don’t wanna be with the 76ers, and from what I heard, he’s willing not to report to training camp and will go as far as it takes to get out of Philly. So, I say where there’s smoke, there’s fire."

All signs point towards a Simmons trade happening at some point this offseason. By now, it's clear the Damian Lillard situation with the Portland Trail Blazers could be what's holding the Sixers up at the moment. As acquiring Lillard is reportedly the number one goal for the Sixers, they need Portland's front office and the superstar guard to agree that it's time for them to part ways.

Right now, it seems Lillard and the Blazers aren't quite there yet. As long as that situation continues to stall, the Sixers aren't going to deal Simmons for the next best trade as they'll need the three-time All-Star as a headliner in a potential package that would be used in a deal to take on Lillard.

