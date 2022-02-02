NBA Confirms No-Call for Seth Curry vs. Grizzlies Was Correct

As the Philadelphia 76ers and the Memphis Grizzlies brought their Monday night game down to the wire, the Sixers landed one final chance to put Memphis away without going into an additional quarter to settle the score.

With the score tied at 111, Grizzlies guard Ja Morant had an opportunity to get a one-point lead as he had an And-1 opportunity. After missing his shot, the Sixers had one final offensive possession.

Seth Curry dribbled the ball all the way down to the other end and got one last fadeaway jumper off. As there was some contact involved as Curry got his shot off, many expected whistles to be blown, allowing Curry an opportunity to gain a late-game lead.

But the whistles were silent. Sixers head coach Doc Rivers sounded off on the referees as he believed Curry was fouled. Eventually, Rivers landed himself a technical foul, which gifted Memphis a one-point lead going into overtime.

"I hate getting a tech there," admitted Rivers after the game. "Honestly, It’s an awful tech to get.” Fortunately for the Sixers, the additional point as a result of the technical foul didn't affect them later on down the line.

As the Sixers and Grizzlies engaged in an additional five minutes of play, the Sixers found an edge and outscored Memphis 11-8 in overtime. With that, Philadelphia picked up a 122-119 victory.

Was it a Foul?

The following night, the NBA released the Last 2-Minute reports, which touched on the controversial call. Sometimes, the league admits when its referees get it wrong. This time, though, the league backed them up.

"As Curry drifts away from the basket, his momentum carries him backward towards Jackson Jr., who otherwise would avoid making contact with Curry," said the report. "The contact is caused by Curry."

It was a close call that could've gone either way, but it's hard to argue against the league's belief that Curry created the contact as he faded back into Jackson, who didn't make contact with the Sixers guard prior to that.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.