NBA Docks Multiple Draft Picks From 76ers

Over the offseason, the NBA launched an investigation surrounding the Philadelphia 76ers regarding their moves at the opening of the 2022 free agency period.

Shortly after the 2022 free agency period began, the Sixers signed the veteran forward PJ Tucker and the veteran wing Danuel House. As the signings were reported rather quickly, many speculated that tampering might’ve been involved.

Not long after the Sixers finalized the acquisitions of Tucker and House, the NBA launched an investigation, which concluded on Monday, October 31, 2022.

The NBA released the following statement on Monday:

“The NBA announced today that the Philadelphia 76ers violated league rules governing the timing of this season’s free agency discussions and that the league has rescinded Philadelphia’s second-round pick in each of the 2023 and 2024 Drafts. The rescindment of two Draft picks reflected findings, following an investigation, that the 76ers engage in free agency discussions involving two players (PJ Tucker and Danuel House Jr.) prior to the date when such discussions were permitted. The team full cooperated with the investigation.”

With the loss of the two picks, the 76ers will not have a pick in next year’s draft, as their first-rounder will land with the Brooklyn Nets or the Utah Jazz.

As the investigation is now concluded, the Sixers put out a statement of their own on Monday.

“The Philadelphia 76ers fully cooperated with the NBA’s investigation and acknowledge the league’s ruling. We’re moving forward, focused on the season ahead.”

Now that the ruling is finalized, the Sixers and the NBA can now move forward from the situation.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.