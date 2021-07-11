Former Sixers Scout Compares Trey Murphy to Robert Covington

The Philadelphia 76ers currently possess the 28th pick in the first round of the 2021 NBA Draft. Will Sixers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey hold onto the pick? Right now, anything is possible.

If Morey and the front office do decide to stay put at 28 and make a selection there in a couple of weeks, they could certainly consider pulling the trigger and landing the University of Virginia forward, Trey Murphy.

Murphy, a 21-year-old North Carolina native, just wrapped up his third season in the NCAA. After spending his first two years at Rice, where he averaged 10 points per game while shooting 39-percent from three, Murphy transferred to Virginia.

Murphy averaged fewer points with the Cavaliers as he put up 11 per game (13.7 PPG two seasons ago), but he shot substantially better from beyond the arc, knocking down 43-percent of his long-range attempts. Known as one of the most talented shooting forwards in the draft, Murphy reminds a former Sixers scout of a player who made a name for himself in Philly before bouncing around the league over the last few years.

Michael VandeGarde, now a part-owner and advisor for Coach Tube, discussed Murphy's game with Sixers Wire's Ky Carlin recently. While evaluating the Virginia forward, VandeGarde compared him to former Sixers wing Robert Covington.

"He’s got a little Robert Covington and in him. Robert Covington was really a 4-man/5-man in college, kind of bounced around the minor leagues, and we picked him up when I was there, and turned him into a small forward and he dramatically improved his defense. He was not a defender coming out of, I want to say Tennessee State, and Trey kind of reminds me of that. His aggressiveness and his defense is not where it needs to be but that’s why he’s going to be drafted probably in the 20s or the early second round and you need to figure out a way to develop him and make him a better player."

The Sixers need shooters in the draft. Whether they get it from a guard or a forward doesn't necessarily matter much. But if they are able to land Murphy, he's an ideal stretch-four that could space the floor.

Ever since trading Covington away in the deal that netted them Jimmy Butler, the Sixers missed their reliable three-and-D guy. One season later, they were reportedly in the mix to trade for him potentially when the Timberwolves were looking to flip him the following year.

While the days of attempting to bring Covington back to Philly seem over, the Sixers could attempt to develop Murphy into a similar player if they land him. Obviously, Murphy's got a lot of improving to do before he becomes another Covington, but any player selected in the late 20s this year will likely be a project no matter what.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.