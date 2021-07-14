Sixers Expected to Hold Workout With SDSU's Matt Mitchell

The 2021 NBA Draft is right around the corner. With just two selections at their disposal, the Philadelphia 76ers could end up with two new rookies from the first and the second round if they decide to keep the picks.

One of those selections could realistically end up becoming San Diego State standout, Matt Mitchell. According to the Sixers Wire's Ky Carlin, the Sixers plan to hold a workout with the Aztecs six-foot-six forward, Mitchell, in the near future.

The California-born ballplayer played at two schools in his High School days. Coming out of Eleanor Roosevelt High School in Eastvale, California, Mitchell initially planned to attend Cal State Fullerton. By the time his senior season concluded, he re-opened his recruitment and switched over to committing to San Diego State.

As a three-star recruit, Mitchell became an instant starter for the Aztecs during his freshman effort. In 33 games, he averaged a little over 25 minutes on the court. During that time, Mitchell put up 10 points per game, draining 45-percent of his field-goal attempts and knocking down 36-percent of his threes.

The following year, Mitchell's averages were down slightly. In 34 games, he shot 41-percent from the field and just 33-percent from beyond the arc. After having a bit of a sophomore slump, Mitchell came back much stronger in his junior and senior seasons.

Although he started in just 19 of 32 games in 2019-2020, Mitchell averaged 12 points in fewer minutes of action. He also notched a career-high field goal percentage of 47 and hit on 39-percent of his threes.

After spending time in and out of the starting lineup during his junior effort, Mitchell became a full-time starter once again during his senior year. In 25 games, he averaged roughly 30 minutes on the floor. Putting up a career-high of 15 points per game, Mitchell earned the right to be called the Mountain West Player of the Year.

Following a successful four-year stint in the NCAA, Mitchell has his sights set on the pros. While he's expected to get a workout with the Sixers in the near future, he's also garnered some attention from the Toronto Raptors and the Atlanta Hawks, two teams that are also expected to work out the 22-year-old too, per Ky Carlin.

