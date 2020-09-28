SI.com
NBA: Dwyane Wade, JJ Redick Show Love to Heat's Jimmy Butler

Justin Grasso

Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat are going to the 2020 NBA Finals. It's been quite a ride for Butler, who has starred on multiple teams throughout his career but failed to make it all the way to the promised land. 

Not only did Butler's previous squads struggle to get to the Finals, but there's always been some sort of turmoil attached to those teams. And the person that everybody always pointed the finger to was none other than Butler.

The former first-round pick might be rough around the edges, but Butler's leadership style is tough love. Not every player, coach, or organization, in general, could handle it. Fortunately for Butler, though, the Miami Heat welcomed his style in with open arms and now it's all beginning to pay off.

On Sunday night, Butler and the Heat finished off the Boston Celtics in Game 6 with a 125-113 victory. That marks the first time Butler has won a Conference Finals series in his nine-year career. Some of his former teammates could be bitter behind closed doors as they failed to embrace Butler's personality and leadership style. Others, took to Twitter to show excitement for the Heat's veteran star.

Butler and Wade go back. Although they were both at Marquette during different timeframes, the two eventually became teammates during the 2016-2017 season when Wade signed with the Chicago Bulls -- the same team that drafted Butler in 2011. Wade's stint with the Bulls didn't last very long, but he spent enough time in Chicago to build a strong bond with Butler.

Veteran sharpshooter JJ Redick is in a similar position as Wade. Although Redick wasn't a teammate of Butler's for a long time, the two became close last season as they both started for the Philadelphia 76ers. Following the tough Game 7 loss last season against Toronto, both veterans parted ways with the Sixers, but the two stayed close.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

