NBA Fans Disappointed in 76ers After Blowout Loss vs Warriors
Everything seemed to be trending in the right direction for the Philadelphia 76ers. Then January approached and brought the Sixers right back down to earth.
Thursday night’s game marked the second matchup of a back-to-back set for the Sixers. They concluded a road trip out West with a matchup against the Golden State Warriors.
The game was an opportunity for the Sixers to bounce back after they came up short against the Sacramento Kings with a 113-107 loss.
Wednesday’s game lacked the presence of the seven-time All-Star Joel Embiid. Since Embiid has been back in the lineup more consistently, the Sixers have found themselves on quite a run through December. The big man’s return to the lineup on Thursday didn’t make much of a difference.
Embiid checked in for 31 minutes. During that time, he shot 8-19 from the field and successfully knocked down 11 of his 14 free throws. The star center produced 28 points and accounted for a double-double by coming down with 14 rebounds.
Still, the Sixers didn’t have any answers on the other end of the floor.
A shooting masterclass was put on by Golden State. As a team, they made 61 percent of their shots from the field, averaging over 55 percent from three. To compare, the Sixers made just 29 percent from beyond the arc throughout the night.
Steph Curry led the way with 30 points, making all eight of his threes. Andre Wiggins, Draymond Green, and Dennis Schroder each scored 15 points, while Jonathan Kuminga was one of three bench players to notch double digits as he scored 20 points.
The Sixers collected their second loss in a row. They head to Brooklyn with a 13-19 record, while once again being questioned by NBA fans.
@iamrahstradamus: I ran out of negative superlatives to describe my disdain for this 76ers team. The 76ers lost by 34 points to a Warriors team which has lost 14 out of their last 17 games.
@OnBallSteph: Warriors playing with great ball movement and pace tonight … 76ers don’t have the athletes to keep up with us defensively
@court_iorg: If you want to know why NBA ratings suck. Just watch a 76ers game.
@SpikeEskin: The Philadelphia 76ers do not appear to be a serious basketball team.
@RiseFallNickBck: Wasn't December fun? Wasn't getting momentum back fun? Glad to see that's over and the Sixers are still the Sixers... just pathetic man.