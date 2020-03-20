NBA G League: 2 Delaware Blue Coats Make Rookie Wire's Top-30 for 2020

This season, the 76ers' G League affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats, have had some exciting moments from some of their key players. For some, they had the opportunity to play up in the NBA with the Sixers for a solid amount of time.

In fact, Blue Coats' former guard Shake Milton ended up becoming one of the most intriguing players on the Sixers before the league went on a hiatus last week. In addition to Milton's progress, the former two-way contracted center Norvel Pelle ended up getting called up to the big league for good as he earned an NBA contract after the trade deadline.

Some good stories were coming out of Delaware for sure. However, there were also good stories in Delaware too. This season, the Blue Coats might not have looked like championship contenders before the league went on hiatus, but they had some players put on star performances throughout the entire year.

And because of that, two of Delaware's players have made an appearance on USA Today's Rookie Wire list that contained the Top 30 best players in the NBA G League for the 2019-2020 season. Take a look at who gained recognition.

No. 29 Christ Koumadje, C

"The 7-foot-4 center led the G League in blocks with four per game and was seventh in rebounding. He recorded two triple-doubles this season with points, rebounds and blocks and tied the mark for most rebounds in a game by an individual player at 24."

When the Sixers brought in Christ Koumadje to eventually join the Coats, his name alone brought in some buzz via social media. However, his G League performances helped him establish a name outside of Philly's Twitter groups.

It shouldn't come as a secret that if a player is good at defense, then the Sixers organization will love them. Well, Koumadje is looking like he's on his way to potentially becoming another Norvel Pelle-like story with his solid rim protection on the defensive side of the ball.

No. 1 Marial Shayok, G

"Shayok took home the top spot after a remarkable rookie campaign in the G League. The 76ers two-way rookie averaged 23 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists in 35 games played. He shot 45.4% from the field and established himself as perhaps the top scorer in the league, finishing second in total points. He ultimately earned top honors after having a larger body of work over the likes of Johnson, Motley and Mason."

The Sixers' second-round rookie Marial Shayok was turning heads early as he put on some notable performances in a limited amount of time during the NBA preseason. The two-way contracted guard didn't pick up much time with the Sixers this season, but many were well aware of how he was performing down in the G League.

After his rookie effort in a developmental role, it seems like it won't be a matter of if Marial Shayok finds himself in some sort of position with the Sixers moving forward, just a matter of when. Next season, Shayok could end up becoming the 2020-2021 Shake Milton. The Sixers are going to need wings and players who can knock down threes. Shayok has proven he can fill that void, but he will just have to work on consistency.

