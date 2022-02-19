NBA Insider Hints Harden's Sixers Debut Could Happen Next Week

Last Thursday, the Philadelphia 76ers made participated in the NBA's biggest trade this year. By sending the three-time All-Star Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, Andre Drummond, and draft picks to the Brooklyn Nets, the Sixers landed the former MVP James Harden and the former All-Star Paul Millsap.

In the two games following the big trade, neither of the Sixers' newest acquisitions took the floor as it took a couple of days for the trade to become official.

When the Sixers had their two newest acquisitions take the floor on Monday at the team's practice facility, it became clear that the headliner in the deal wouldn't make his Sixers debut right away.

According to team officials, James Harden continues to deal with hamstring tightness. Before he was traded to the Sixers, Harden missed three-straight games and was on pace to miss his fourth matchup as he didn't travel to Washington with the Nets before he was ultimately traded to the Sixers.

Harden's admittedly feeling a lot better, but he made it clear that there is nothing like being in basketball shape. And Harden acknowledged he still had work to do before making a return to the floor. Harden went on to miss Tuesday's game against the Boston Celtics and Thursday's matchup in Milwaukee against the Bucks.

When the Sixers ruled Harden out for those two games in advance, team officials indicated that he'd return sometime after the All-Star break. Considering that was nearly two weeks away from Philly's first game back post-All-Star break, neither the team nor Harden could confirm if he'll be ready by then.

However, ESPN's NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski recently reported that things are trending towards Harden making his Sixers debut next Friday.

The Latest From Woj

"I was told today that the expectation is he'll be ready to play coming out of the All-Star break, and he'll be able to make his Sixers debut," said Wojnarowski on Friday. "You talk about where Joel Embiid is in his career right now at its apex and that was such a big part of the James Harden trade that this organization is all-in on these next couple of years to win a title."

Harden will miss this Sunday's All-Star game in Cleveland, Ohio, as he continues to heal up and get ready for his eventual debut with the Sixers. Barring any setbacks, it seems everything is trending towards Harden finally linking up with Joel Embiid and the rest of his new teammates next Friday when the Sixers take on the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.