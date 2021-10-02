NBA Insiders Consider Pacers a Dark Horse Candidate for Simmons

October is here, and Ben Simmons remains a member of the Philadelphia 76ers. Despite requesting a trade back in June, Simmons can't seem to find himself in a new situation as the Sixers have yet to find a team willing to make a deal worth their while.

Sixers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey publicly stated he would like Simmons back on the Sixers at the start of the 2021-2022 season. However, the 25-year-old guard has been a no-show for Philly's first three practices.

As the staredown continues, it seems the ending to the Ben Simmons saga in Philly is nowhere in sight. However, many believe it's only a matter of time before the Sixers fully accept Simmons isn't returning and eventually trade the young star.

While there are several teams that have been linked to Simmons consistently throughout the offseason, such as the Minnesota Timberwolves, Sacramento Kings, and the Golden State Warriors, two NBA Insiders recently suggested there might be a dark horse candidate out there for the three-time All-Star.

In a roundtable discussion on ESPN's The Jump, Zach Lowe and Brian Windhorst both agreed that if the Sixers finally start finding traction in Ben Simmons trade talks once again, then the Indiana Pacers should not be ruled out as a possible suitor.

"They got a lot of interesting players that could fit with Joel Embiid," said ESPN's Zach Lowe. "The problem is, they only have one guy that's an All-Star, and that's Damontas Sabonis, and he was kind of the last All-Star that made it in. I just think Philly is looking at those pieces … I think Philly would look at a Malcolm Brogdon and Caris LeVert and say, 'Wait a second, Ben Simmons made All-NBA two seasons ago. We gotta get someone of commensurate value. We're trying to win now.' It's gonna be really hard to make a deal."

ESPN's Brian Windhorst agreed with Lowe's assessment regarding Indiana as he believes they can put together a package that "few teams" can rival. "I think the sleeper team in this whole situation is the Indiana Pacers," he said. "I know they don't have an All-NBA player to trade, I realize that. But they have a bunch of good of really good players, and they control all of their picks."

From the jump, Daryl Morey and the Sixers wanted another All-Star in return for Ben Simmons. With guys like Damian Lillard and Bradley Beal off the table, for now, the 76ers fielded offers that included packages of players and picks. While All-Stars weren't involved in most offers -- it's been reported that Morey's asking price was sky-high. At this point, he has yet to lower the cost of Simmons.

If the Sixers get to a point where they feel they have to trade Simmons, then the Pacers could probably put together an intriguing package. As the Sixers continue to play the waiting game, though, they aren't quite at the point where they have to dish out the All-Star for the sake of getting something done.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.