Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Picks Anthony Davis Over Embiid as Best Big

Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsSI.COM
Search
NBA Legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Picks Anthony Davis Over Joel Embiid as Best Big

NBA Legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Picks Anthony Davis Over Joel Embiid as Best Big

Author:
Publish date:

It's always interesting to hear NBA legends discuss current players in the league. Sometimes, legendary players tend to downplay the skillsets of those performing these days. Other times, they might praise them more than fans would.

For Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, his choice of the best big man in the NBA is interesting but not surprising. When recently asked who his current favorite big man in the league is, Abdul-Jabbar named Los Angeles Lakers power forward/center Anthony Davis.

“I think he’s the most talented," the legend said via USA Today's LeBron Wire. "Defensively in the paint, he’s awesome. Offensively in the paint, he’s awesome, and then he can go out on the perimeter and be a problem. He can hit the three consistently or the mid and long-range jumper. So, I would have to go with him.”

Interesting for Abdul-Jabbar to pick Davis when Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic was the league's MVP in 2020-2021, and Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid was the runner up. 

Granted, Davis did deal with an injury for a notable chunk of games this past season, but everything the Lakers big brings to the table -- so does Jokic and Embiid. However, Abdul-Jabbar had another good reason for his selection. While he's right about Davis' versatility, he's also admittedly biased.

"Embiid, he’s tough, Jokic, he’s tough,” Abdul-Jabbar said. “I haven’t seen them play a lot. I might change my mind if I get a chance to see them play more, but I’m going to have to go with AD because I’m a Laker through and through, and he’s proved it so far.”

Being a former Laker, and a current fan of the organization, Abdul-Jabbar spends most of his time watching Los Angeles play. His opinion could probably sway in a different direction if he watched the other two notable bigs in action consistently, but for right now, the legendary big man himself is staying true to his Laker fandom.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.

USATSI_16407329_168388689_lowres
News

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Picks Anthony Davis Over Embiid as Best Big

USATSI_15490771_168388689_lowres (2)
News

Contrary to Popular Belief, Simmons is Working This Offseason

USATSI_16291018_168388689_lowres
News

Joel Embiid Among Betting Favorites for 2022 MVP

USATSI_16407437_168388689_lowres
News

Khris Middleton, Bucks Catch up With Suns in Tight Win

USATSI_15436565_168388689_lowres
News

Anonymous NBA Scout Believes Sixers Should Keep Ben Simmons

USATSI_16227737_168388689_lowres
News

NBA Rumors: Lakers Expected to 'Explore' Dennis Schroder Sign and Trade

USATSI_15949158_168388689_lowres
News

Report: Kings 'Highly Unlikely' to Move Fox in Simmons Trade

USATSI_16055971_168388689_lowres
News

NBA Rumors: Pelicans Expected to Move on From Lonzo Ball