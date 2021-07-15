Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Picks Anthony Davis Over Embiid as Best Big

It's always interesting to hear NBA legends discuss current players in the league. Sometimes, legendary players tend to downplay the skillsets of those performing these days. Other times, they might praise them more than fans would.

For Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, his choice of the best big man in the NBA is interesting but not surprising. When recently asked who his current favorite big man in the league is, Abdul-Jabbar named Los Angeles Lakers power forward/center Anthony Davis.

“I think he’s the most talented," the legend said via USA Today's LeBron Wire. "Defensively in the paint, he’s awesome. Offensively in the paint, he’s awesome, and then he can go out on the perimeter and be a problem. He can hit the three consistently or the mid and long-range jumper. So, I would have to go with him.”

Interesting for Abdul-Jabbar to pick Davis when Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic was the league's MVP in 2020-2021, and Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid was the runner up.

Granted, Davis did deal with an injury for a notable chunk of games this past season, but everything the Lakers big brings to the table -- so does Jokic and Embiid. However, Abdul-Jabbar had another good reason for his selection. While he's right about Davis' versatility, he's also admittedly biased.

"Embiid, he’s tough, Jokic, he’s tough,” Abdul-Jabbar said. “I haven’t seen them play a lot. I might change my mind if I get a chance to see them play more, but I’m going to have to go with AD because I’m a Laker through and through, and he’s proved it so far.”

Being a former Laker, and a current fan of the organization, Abdul-Jabbar spends most of his time watching Los Angeles play. His opinion could probably sway in a different direction if he watched the other two notable bigs in action consistently, but for right now, the legendary big man himself is staying true to his Laker fandom.

