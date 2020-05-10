All76ers
Top Stories
News

NBA Legend Shaquille O'Neal Believes the Season Should Be Scrapped

Justin Grasso

For the last two months, we've been wondering if it's possible for the NBA to continue its 2019-2020 season amid the COVID-19 pandemic. At this point, it's still too early to tell. While NBA Commissioner Adam Silver has made it clear that trying to save the season is a priority, doing so right now just isn't possible.

Soon, the question will no longer be, "can the NBA make a return?" Instead, it will be "should the NBA make a return?" Because at a certain point, rushing basketball back into action for the sake of saying the season completed with a champion might not even satisfy the masses at an end. So that's precisely why NBA analyst and Hall of Famer, Shaquille O'Neal, believes the season should be a wash.

"I think we should scrap the season," O'Neal told USA Today's For The Win recently. "Everybody go home, get healthy, come back next year. To try and come back now and do a rush playoffs as a player? Any team that wins this year, there's an asterisk. They're not going to get the respect. What if a team that's not really in the mix of things all of a sudden wins with a new playoff format? Nobody is going to respect that. So, scrap it. Worry about the safety of the fans and the people. Come back next year."

[RELATED: 5 Takeaways From Adam Silver's Call With NBA Players Friday]

Shaq makes a valid argument against bringing the season back. Whichever team wins the 2019-2020 NBA Finals will have a tainted championship win in the eyes of many. While the legendary center understands players just want to get out there and play, Shaq believes, in the end, it won't even be worth it. 

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

NBA Rumors: Bulls 'Leaning Toward' Replacing Jim Boylen

Rumors around the NBA indicate the Chicago Bulls are leaning towards making a head coaching change and replacing Jim Boylen.

Justin Grasso

NBA Rumors: Christmas Day Start for 76ers' 2020-21 Season 'Gaining Momentum'

When could the Philadelphia 76ers begin the 2020-2021 season? Rumors around the NBA indicate that Christmas day is gaining momentum.

Justin Grasso

Report: 76ers 'Talking' With State Officials About Possibility of Opening Practice Facility

The Philadelphia 76ers do not have permission to open up their practice facility to players at this time. However, a report indicates the team is talking with state officials about the possibility of doing so soon.

Justin Grasso

76ers: 5 Takeaways From Adam Silver's Call With NBA Players Friday

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver hosted a conference call for Philadelphia 76ers players to participate in on Friday. Here's five key takeaways from the conference.

Justin Grasso

Best of SI: What NBA Can Learn From the CBA's Attempts to Restart Basketball

The NBA, could learn a thing or two from the issues the CBA has faced in its attempts at a return to normalcy.

SI Wire

Tobias Harris Reveals His 76ers All-Time Starting 5, 'Gambles' on Ben Simmons

Philadelphia 76ers veteran Tobias Harris was recently asked to reveal his All-Time starting lineup for the Sixers, and he gambled on Ben Simmons being in there.

Justin Grasso

76ers' 2014 Draft Pick Vasilije Micic Considering NBA Debut

Vasilije Micic, a Philadelphia 76ers 2014 draft pick, has recently considered making a move to the NBA for the 2021 season.

Justin Grasso

Philadelphia 76ers Could Benefit From Altered NBA Playoff Schedule

The Philadelphia 76ers could realistically benefit from an altered NBA Playoff schedule if the league returns to action sometime soon.

Justin Grasso

NBA Rumors: The League is 'Hoping' For a June Training Camp

Many around the NBA are hopeful that players, coaches, and staffers will be back in their respective cities for a June training camp.

Justin Grasso

Report: Disney World 'Appears to Have an Edge' Over Las Vegas as NBA's Bubble-City

Initially, it seemed Las Vegas was the only realistic consideration to become the NBA's bubble city when the season continues. However, Disney World is rumored to be in the lead right now.

Justin Grasso