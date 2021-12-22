Skip to main content
    December 22, 2021
    NBA News: Another Brooklyn Nets Matchup Postponed
    NBA News: Another Brooklyn Nets Matchup Postponed

    The Brooklyn Nets have been dealt a bad hand lately. Despite the team staying at the top of the Eastern Conference while navigating through their 2021-2022 schedule with a ton of key players out of the mix, for the time being, they've had too many absences lately, leaving the league with no choice but to postpone their games.

    On Sunday, the Nets were slated to play the Denver Nuggets at home. However, the NBA had a lot on its plate that day. Not only were the Nets struggling to field enough players for their matchup, but the Cleveland Cavaliers, Atlanta Hawks, and the Philadelphia 76ers were all dealing with tons of setbacks.

    In addition to postponing the Nets-Nuggets matchup, the NBA also canceled the Hawks-Cavaliers and Sixers-Pelicans matchup for a later date on Sunday as well.

    The Sixers ended up playing once again the following night as they paid a visit to the Boston Celtics, but the Nets weren't able to get enough players back in time for their Tuesday night matchup against the Washington Wizards.

    Another Game Postponed...

    Brooklyn's matchups against Denver and Washington were postponed on Sunday and the league hoped the Nets would be able to make it back on the court in time for their Thursday night battle against the Portland Trail Blazers.

    With ten players in the league's health and safety protocol, Brooklyn once again cannot field enough players to meet the NBA's eight-man minimum requirement. Therefore, the league announced on Wednesday that Thursday's game between the Nets and the Blazers has been pushed back to a later date.

    That marks the third-straight game the Nets will not be able to play. Now, the league is hopeful the Nets will have enough players to participate in their next matchup, which is set to take place on Christmas day against the Los Angeles Lakers.

