NBA News: Nets Expected to Extend Kyrie Irving, James Harden

The Brooklyn Nets formed arguably the best big three in the NBA last season. After signing Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant two offseasons ago via free agency, the Nets added their third superstar after acquiring James Harden from the Houston Rockets during the 2020-2021 NBA season.

With Harden, Irving, and Durant, the Nets were favored to win the Eastern Conference and make it to the NBA Finals. Unfortunately for them, injuries made it difficult for the Nets' big three to remain intact and on the court together throughout the regular season and the playoffs last year.

Brooklyn couldn't get past the Milwaukee Bucks in the playoffs. Despite their shorthanded team's struggles to defeat the eventual champions in the second round of the postseason, the Nets will more than likely find themselves as favorites to win the Eastern Conference once again ahead of the 2021-2022 season.

And they want to keep the dangerous big three together long-term. Last week, the Nets completed their first step in doing so by inking Kevin Durant to a significant contract extension. Just as Durant was wrapping up his quest for a gold medal in the Olympics, the veteran forward signed a four-year, $198 million deal with Brooklyn.

Now that the Nets have Durant locked in long-term, they have shifted their focus on getting the other two members of Brooklyn's big three on the same page. And Nets General Manager Sean Marks is confident the organization can get it done.

According to Malika Andrews of ESPN, Marks mentioned that there is a chance the Nets lock Harden and Irving in long-term with extensions before Brooklyn begins their training camp this offseason.

If that's the case, the Sixers are surely going to have their hands full with the Nets for years to come as Brooklyn remained right behind the Sixers in the final Eastern Conference standings at the end of the regular season last year, despite the Nets dealing with a handful of injuries to key players all year long.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.