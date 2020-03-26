All76ers
Top Stories
News

Pistons' Christian Wood Has Reportedly Recovered From COVID-19

Justin Grasso

Just two weeks ago, the Philadelphia 76ers and the Detroit Pistons tipped off for what nobody expected to become the final NBA game in quite some time. Although the Sixers-Pistons matchup wasn't the only game slated for that unforgettable night, it was the final one to conclude, since a Western Conference game never started.

Over in Oklahoma City, that night, the Thunder and the Utah Jazz were moments away from beginning, before Utah's medical staff urged referees to call it off. At that moment, it was discovered that the Jazz's star center Rudy Gobert had tested positive for COVID-19.

Since then, the NBA has been suspended, and recent opponents of the Utah Jazz were urged to self-quarantine and get tested if possible. One of those teams happened to be the Sixers' latest opponents in the Pistons.

Before the Sixers could get tested, Detroit managed to receive their results. According to the Detroit Free Press, 17 members of Detroit's traveling party were tested for the coronavirus just days after playing against the Jazz. And it turned out, Pistons' rising star Christian Wood tested positive for COVID-19.

Unknowingly, Wood spent 39 minutes on the floor in Philly with a case of the coronavirus. As he was asymptomatic at the time -- nobody, not even himself -- figured there was a chance he had contracted the virus from Gobert or Donovan Mitchell of the Jazz.

Fortunately, at this point, Wood is reported to be fully recovered from COVID-19, according to Dana Gauruder of the Detroit Free Press. After spending weeks in isolation and undergoing multiple tests, the Pistons power forward no longer has to worry about potentially spreading the virus any longer.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Sixers' Josh Richardson Makes Cereal Comparisons for Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons

As a big fan of cereal, Sixers' shooting guard Josh Richardson decided to compare Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid to certain cereals.

Justin Grasso

Sixers' Joel Embiid, Al Horford Show Support for T'Wolves' Karl Anthony-Towns

Sixers veteran's Al Horford and Joel Embiid recently reached out to show support to T'Wolves big man, Karl Anthony-Towns.

Justin Grasso

Sixers' Michael Rubin Reacts to Josh Harris' Decision to Cancel Pay Cuts

Sixers Limited Partner, Michael Rubin, was reportedly upset with the team's Managing Partner, Josh Harris, as he attempted to enforce pay cuts during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Justin Grasso

Joel Embiid is Pleased Josh Harris, Sixers Reversed Pay Cuts for Employees

Sixers center Joel Embiid planned to cover the 20-percent pay cut that team employees were going to suffer. Fortunately, he no longer has to as Josh Harris reversed the decision.

Justin Grasso

Sixers' Josh Harris Reverses Decision to Issue Pay Cuts for Employees

Sixers' Managing Partner Josh Harris has decided to walk back his decision to issue team employees a 20-percent pay cut.

Justin Grasso

Sixers' Co-Partner Michael Rubin was 'Outraged' Over Employee Pay Cuts

Sixers' Co-Partner Michael Rubin is reportedly upset with Josh Harris' decision to issue pay cuts for organization employees during the coronavirus pandemic.

Justin Grasso

Sixers Fans Express Disappointment in Josh Harris on Twitter

Fans of the Sixers are not happy with the team's Managing Partner, Josh Harris.

Justin Grasso

Sixers All-Star Joel Embiid to Donate $500k to Coronavirus Relief

Sixers All-Star center Joel Embiid plans to donate $500,000 for coronavirus relief and plans to help out team employees who will see pay cuts from the organization.

Justin Grasso

NBA News: Japan's Prime Minister Confirms 2020 Olympics Postponement

NBA players will officially miss the 2020 Olympics in Japan this summer, as confirmed by Japan's Prime Minister, Shinzo Abe.

Justin Grasso

Sixers' Organization Plans to Make Pay Cuts During NBA Hiatus

The Sixers' ownership group, Harris-Blitzer, notified employees on Monday that they will have to take some sort of pay cut during the NBA hiatus.

Justin Grasso